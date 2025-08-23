‘DWTS’ hosts tease a major announcement — but it’s not the reveal everyone was hoping for

‘DWTS’ fans were expecting a cast reveal, but the latest promo is a dance routine instead — leaving many wondering what happened

With the premiere date of Tuesday, September 16, drawing closer, the wait for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is getting harder with every passing day. So much so that the eagle-eyed fans are dissecting every piece of news for the celebrity lineup of the much-anticipated show. However, a new update has left viewers quite upset. Recently, the dance competition made a stellar announcement, but it was not something viewers were waiting for.

A still of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough from 'Dancing with the Stars' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Eric McCandless)

'Dancing with the Stars' fans were left frustrated after a teased special announcement failed to deliver any new cast information, as per Daily Express US. The ABC series has fans on the edge of their seats, hoping for hints about which celebrities might join the competition. However, instead of revealing a new contestant or an exciting update, the show’s social media post featured only hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro dancing in a promo. This led to disappointment and even outrage among fans, who had been expecting a more substantial reveal.

Reportedly, a promotional video for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 was posted on the show's official social media accounts on Wednesday, August 20. The clip began in a rehearsal studio where Hough wore a white sports bra and sweatpants, and Ribeiro donned grey sweats, dancing to 'Pump Up the Jam.' At one point, Ribeiro paused to complain about his back, adding a humorous, relatable moment. The video then transitioned to a ballroom scene, with Ribeiro in a tuxedo and Hough in a black gown, gesturing toward the show’s iconic Mirrorball logo.

The announcer's voice declared, "Live from Hollywood, it's Dancing with the Stars!" while the premiere date appeared on screen. Fans quickly flooded the comment section of the Instagram post, expressing disappointment and frustration, as the clip revealed no new cast announcements, contrary to expectations created by the tease, with one writing, "I hope this wasn't the announcement because I feel like we knew this??" A fan noted, "Sooo where’s the announcement???" while another added, "Bestie what is the announcement."

Notably, 'DWTS' Season 34 premieres on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Episodes usually air live from 8 to 10 pm, and the season is expected to finish around Thanksgiving 2025. The show will continue to simulcast on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available the next day on Hulu. Valerie Bruce from BBC Studios said, "It's a privilege for Dancing with the Stars to become the first live series simulcast on ABC and Disney+… We're thrilled to embark on this new phase in our partnership, which has been going strong for nearly two decades," as per Parade.

At the first 'HULU's Get Real' event, the first celebrity cast member for Season 34 was revealed to be conservationist Robert Irwin, competing ten years after his sister Bindi won the Mirrorball Trophy. TikTok star Alix Earle was announced next on 'Good Morning America' in May 2025. Later, during the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 reunion, it was revealed that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt would also be competing.