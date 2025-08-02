‘Survivor’ icon says no to ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — but a ‘Traitors’ fan-favorite could still turn up the heat

'DWTS' Season 34 may have lost a 'Survivor' icon, but a popular 'Traitors' star could just help win over younger viewers

With Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt already confirmed as contestants, the anticipation for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is high. Set to air in fall 2025, the dance reality show already has fans excited about a star-studded lineup. While most details are strictly kept under wraps, rumor mills are abuzz with a 'Survivor' legend rejecting the offer to appear in season 34. Not only that, but a 'The Traitors' star is strongly touted to be joining the show; however, without any strong confirmation, the wait for the premiere is getting harder.

Boston Rob Mariano and his daughter from the Tenth episode of 'SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR' on the CBS Television Network (Image Source: CBS via Getty Images | Photo by Robert Voets)

Reportedly, ABC tried to recruit 'Survivor' icon Rob Mariano for 'Dancing With the Stars,' riding off his recent buzz from 'The Traitors' and 'Deal or No Deal Island.' However, according to The US Sun, Mariano declined, as a source revealed, "They approached Boston Rob... but Rob declined. DWTS isn't his style, and he has his own projects in the works he is focusing on," per Geek Sided.

ABC also hoped to cast 'The Traitors' fan-favorite Dylan Efron, though it's unclear if he accepted. Efron is still a strong contender for 'DWTS' Season 34, as casting decisions remain unofficial. A source told The US Sun, "Dylan is still in the running, though; he's not counted out yet. They are desperately trying to pull in younger viewers. These guys mixed with the influencers and reality stars will, they're hoping, get some more Gen Z interest."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

While Efron is not exactly Gen Z, his popularity on 'The Traitors' and recognition as Zac Efron's brother could help the show appeal to a broader, younger demographic. Producers are reportedly focused on pulling in younger audiences, given their growing influence in driving TV success. Still, nothing is confirmed, and all reports remain rumors until the official cast list drops.

Notably, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will officially return as co-hosts for the 34th season, as the duo confirmed at an April 2025 event. Hough, whose connection to the show spans nearly two decades, shared on Instagram, "Dancing with the Stars has been part of my life for 18 years, and it's truly shaped who I am. From dancing as a pro in the ballroom to judging on the panel and now co-hosting with my bestie @therealalfonsoribeiro, this journey has been full of growth, joy, and deep, deep connection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

Hough previously danced as a "pro" from 2007 to 2009, winning two Mirrorball Trophies, and later judged for six seasons between 2014 and 2021. Ribeiro, meanwhile, joined as co-host in season 31 and is best remembered for winning season 19 with partner Witney Carson. His experience as both a champion and co-host continues to make him a fan favorite. 'Dancing with the Stars' has not yet confirmed which judges will return for season 34. However, longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have been on the panel for 33 consecutive seasons. Since season 29, they've been joined by Derek Hough, who previously won the Mirrorball Trophy six times as a pro dancer and remains a key figure on the show.