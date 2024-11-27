Who won 'DWTS' Season 33? ABC duo takes home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy

'DWTS' Season 33 finale wrapped up with stunning winner announcement

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 finale has finally wrapped up with a series of jaw-dropping performances, with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson taking home the win. Joey and Jenna emerged as the standout dance couple, clinching the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. The winners were determined by a combination of viewers' votes and the judges' scores.

Joey and Jenna have become fans' favorites throughout the season and have continued to amaze the judges with every step. The dancing duo grabbed the trophy with a stirring cha-cha to 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' by Justin Timberlake from the 'Trolls' movie in the redemption round, receiving a perfect score. For the second performance, Joey and Jenna, delivered a freestyle routine set to Jamiroquai's 'Canned Heat,' as performed by District 78 feat Jake Simpson. The judges awarded the duo with 29 points out of 30. The duo delivered both performances with focus and precision, showcasing defined moves, excellent techniques, seamless transitions, great control, and flawless steps helped them win the ABC dancing competition.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won 'DWTS' Season 33 (ABC)

Joey Graziadei reflects on winning 'DWTS' Season 33

'DWTS' Season 33 winners Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson received huge viewers' votes and support leading to their win. He was overjoyed by the support and took a moment to reflect on winning the trophy. He claimed that winning this dance competition meant everything for him.

He added, "This whole experience has been unbelievable. Honestly, everyone from the beginning, Ilona, you have an amazing this season. I love you, all the finalists in it, the judges, thank you for bearing with us I tried my best, I promise!" Joey has also notably become the first 'Bachelor' to win the ABC show.

Joey Graziadei reflects on winning 'DWTS' Season 33 (ABC)

How much cash do the 'DWTS' Season 33 winners get?

Besides the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy, 'DWTS' Season 33 winners, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, also received a whopping $345,000 cash prize. The duo earned $10,000 for weeks 3 and 4, followed by $20,000 for the subsequent episodes. By weeks seven and eight, they had made a total of $30,000.

Joey and Jenna along with the other finalists, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, and, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, received $50,000 for appearing in the semifinals and finals. Regardless of the win, the ABC show finalists received the paycheque for their appearance and their hard work.

'DWTS' Season 33 winners received a whopping $345,000 cash prize (ABC)

