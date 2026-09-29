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What happened to Jack? 'Line of Fire' Episode 2 ends with a startling revelation

'Line of Fire,' starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, airs new episodes every Monday on NBC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Spencer Pazer)
A still from 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Spencer Pazer)

'Line of Fire' has released its second episode, and more of the Hollingsworth family's secrets are coming to light. Episode 1 ended with Logan's shocking death, but not before revealing that he was not being honest about his identity. Both viewers and Clare (Kat Cunning) found out more in 'A Bigger Picture.' Homeland Security Detective Nia Wallace (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) began investigating Logan and discovered that the history teacher had moved just six months ago, bought a car two days earlier, and had tags on his belongings. Her doubts grew when she called Logan's school, as the response was too mechanical for her liking. Her suspicions proved correct: The woman on the other end was sitting in an office cubicle, not a school. 

A still of Nia and Clare from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Nia and Clare from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

By the end of the episode, Nia finds the truth. She tells Clare that Logan wasn't a history teacher who found her out of nowhere; he was an undercover CIA operator assigned to her case. Logan was likely following the entire family, considering the snooping in the premiere episode. Why exactly the CIA is so interested in the Hollingsworth family remains to be seen. Fans also discover more about Mike's mysterious son Jack, who was revealed to be the murderer in Episode 1. Interestingly, the whole family considers him dead except his father and Jane (Hope Davis). It turns out his death was a cover story the couple told everyone, including their children, when he went undercover. They haven't received any information about him for the last year, making the couple think that he may have died in the service. Jane believes that the cranes connecting Jack to the murders might be from someone who knew her stepson. 

A still of Jane from 'Line of Fire'
A still of Jane from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Spencer Pazer)

Elsewhere, Clare and Jane butt heads again over a case involving bank robberies. Micah's forbidden relationship with his assignment, the President's daughter, also poses problems. Mike (Peter Krause) is also less than impressed by his son's work ethic. Eventually, though, he lets his son continue in the Secret Service after Micah (Tommy O'Brien) saves the day by locating a threat. Russ (Taylor Bloom) spends the episode looking after Clare and making sure she gets the help she needs. This time, the family isn't messy around the dining table. Instead, everyone, especially Russ, focuses on comforting Clare. The deep bond, as well as their love for the long-lost Jack, is also evident. Clare also moves back into the family home, but the change does nothing to deter Mike and Jane's new but confusing dynamic. Fans can tune in every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC to find out how the Hollingsworth saga continues. All episodes will also stream on Peacock.

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