Will Zachary Quinto appear in 'Brilliant Minds'? Concern grows over Oliver Wolf’s condition

'Brilliant Minds' comes back with its 15th episode, showcasing Oliver in a debilitating mental state, and his future remains in doubt.

'Brilliant Minds' came back with its final batch of episodes on NBC. For those unaware, the network canceled the medical drama in early May. These episodes will look into wrapping up major storylines, including Dr. Oliver Wolf's debilitating mental condition. Episode 15, titled 'The Missing Person,' focuses mainly on Carol (Tamberla Perry) looking all over for her missing best friend, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto). After that, Carol realizes Sofia is a hallucination and immediately tries to contact her best friend. However, Oliver completely ghosts her the entire weekend and does not even show up in the hospital.

Still of Carol in 'Brilliant Minds' (Image Source: NBC | David Lee)

Unable to bear it all, she breaks down in front of Josh (Teddy Sears). The Head of Psychiatry shares with Josh that Oliver might be treating an imaginary patient. She also voices her suspicion that Wolf's condition may be related to Charlie Porter (Brian Altemus), the neurologist's adversary. Her next stop is Oliver's home, where she finds a one-night stand named Brad. He informs her that Oliver hasn't been home for the last three days. Seemingly at a dead end, Carol, with the help of Josh, breaks into Oliver's office. They scan through every file for any mention of Sofia, but all they find is Oliver's phone. Carol finds missed calls from Hudson Riders’ motorcycle club on Oliver's phone and sets off to meet them.

The club informs Carol that Oliver is a longtime customer. However, when she probed further, they began turning her out. Rosie (Kate Corbett), the wife of a former patient, arrives and saves Carol. Rosie tells Carol that Oliver did indeed come by last night to sell his motorcycle. She promises to keep Carol in the loop if she sees or hears anything regarding Oliver. Carol refuses to give up and approaches Charlie, who confesses that he might have a hand in messing things up for Oliver. He admits to giving the neurologist his father's address, Dr. Noah (Mandy Patinkin), who Oliver believed was dead, but was actually alive and working as a family medicine physician. This makes Carol furious, who begins berating Charlie, going as far as to say that he needs help.

Carol's next stop is Dr. Noah's place, which she finds trashed. At the site, she finds several of Oliver's handwritten notes, which makes her even more concerned about her best friend's mental health. Oliver finally arrives at the hospital and asks for Sofia's file. Josh takes her into his office and calms him down. Carol soon arrives, and hearing him talk about Sofia being taken forcefully by Hudson Oaks breaks her heart. She understands that for his own well-being, Oliver needs to be placed in that very mental healthcare facility. Under the guise of saving Sofia, she takes Oliver to Hudson Oaks and gets him admitted. Oliver is last seen being taken away by the staff, believing that he will exit once he has Sofia by his side.

Still of Anthony and Carol in 'Brilliant Minds' (Image Source: NBC | David Lee)

Throughout the series, viewers have seen Oliver's mental health deteriorating bit by bit. All of it started with the realization that Noah abandoned him as a child, and when he finally cracked, he started to imagine a whole patient during the hospital's carbon monoxide leak. The remaining episodes will showcase him receiving treatment for his condition, with friends like Carol supporting him every step of the way. Other important storylines in the episode include Katie (Mishel Prada) and Dana (Aury Krebs), as well as Anthony and Carol moving forward in their relationships. While Anthony and Carol succeed, Katie and Dana decide they are not ready to move in. A patient named Denise also takes the hard call to send her father into a care facility, for both her and her father's well-being. To learn about Oliver's eventual fate, tune in for new episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.