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Where does 'Phony' take place? Connie Britton's Hulu comedy confuses audience with its setting

‘Phony’ follows Sonny, who believes his mother has been replaced by an impostor
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO
A still of Sonny and Weldon from 'Phony' (Cover Image Source: Disney)
A still of Sonny and Weldon from 'Phony' (Cover Image Source: Disney)

Hulu's latest offering, 'Phony,' has quickly become everyone's favorite obsession. The mystery of Ellen's identity is deepening with every installment. Another detail that is worrying fans is the show's setting. The comedy series is set in a quaint town, yet the series has not identified it by name. This omission has sparked speculation about whether the location could be connected to the story’s central mystery.

A still of Ellen from 'Phony' (Image Source: Disney)

Hulu and Disney have also omitted the show's setting from their descriptions. However, promotional material provided to sites like Decider states the show is set in a small Oregon town. In the show, the characters also mention being near Lewis & Clark College, which is in Portland, Oregon. Creator and Writer Nick Paley seemingly confirmed the location during an interview with AFP. He discussed how the area’s dramatic mountains and forested landscapes complemented the show’s plot. "There's such drama to the mountains and the fog, and it just gives you this feeling that magic and strangeness is afoot," Paley explained. However, he has not publicly explained why the town’s name remains undisclosed.

A still of Sonny and Ellen from 'Phony' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by David Astorga)

The show follows Sonny (Sam Nivola), who believes his mother Ellen (Connie Britton) has been replaced by an impostor after his accident. It remains to be seen if the town's setting plays a part in the mystery. The comedy just dropped its third episode, where Sonny tries to figure out the truth by asking Ellen to cook a beloved dish. Although she initially panics, Ellen ultimately manages to cook the dish just the way Sonny likes. However, this doesn't help ease Sonny's suspicions. He later discovers a journal in which his mother had recorded the recipe, with clear signs that the 'impostor' had read it.

A still of Sharla from 'Phony' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by David Astorga)

Sonny's private investigator, Sharla (Meera Syal), later follows Ellen and finds her giving money to an unidentified man. She meets up with some teachers, who tell her about Shovel seeing a dead body. Sonny also finds out about the dead body. He sneaks out to attend a party, leaving his phone behind. Ellen picks it up and finds Sharla on the other end. Sharla begins sharing all her intel, and by the time she realizes who is on the other end, it is too late. Sharla hangs up, leaving the audience on a cliffhanger. To find out whether Sonny's doubts about Ellen are true or not, tune in every Tuesday on Hulu. All three episodes are currently streaming on the platform.

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