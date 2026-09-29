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'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 adds 'Schitt's Creek' star in guest role

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 welcomes three new characters, bringing fresh storylines to Grey Sloan Memorial
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Schitt's Creek' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)
A still from 'Schitt's Creek' (Cover Image Source: Hulu)

'Grey's Anatomy' is expanding its Season 23 cast with three new guest stars, including 'Schitt's Creek' actor Sarah Levy, as per Variety. Levy, Martin Martinez, and Trevor Tordjman will reportedly appear as new characters at Grey Sloan Memorial in the upcoming season. Levy will play Corrie, a pregnant woman expecting her second child. Her previous pregnancy ended with a traumatic experience, leaving her anxious about going through another delivery. As per the publication, her character description reveals that she is a witty person.

A still of Sarah Levy
A still of Sarah Levy (Image Source: Instagram | @bradleymeinz)

Levy became widely known for playing Twyla Sands on 'Schitt's Creek'. The series was created by her father, Eugene Levy, and brother, Dan Levy. Her screen credits also include Hulu and Syfy's 'Surreal Estate' and Osgood Perkins' 'The Monkey'. She is also set to appear in the upcoming films 'Run' and 'Sidelined 3'. Martinez will join 'Grey's Anatomy' as Charlie, a man whose difficult childhood continues to affect his relationships. His past has made him cautious around other people and reluctant to trust those around him. His storyline introduces a character whose personal history shapes how he interacts with the people at Grey Sloan Memorial. Martinez previously appeared in Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever'. His other television credits include 'Magnum P.I.' and Amazon's 'Primo'.

Dr Kwan seen with Dr. Teddy Altman in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox))
Dr. Kwan with Dr. Teddy Altman in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

Tordjman will join the cast as Thomas, a relaxed and confident man who does not seem aware of his own appeal. The character is described as a “charming boy next door,” as per the publication, and he comes to Grey Sloan Memorial because his brother's girlfriend needs medical care. Tordjman is known for his work in Disney's 'Zombies' franchise and 'Bunk'd'. His other credits include the Canadian series 'The Next Step', Apple's 'The Studio', and more. The new guest roles come as the series moves forward after significant changes to its regular cast. Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver departed after the Season 22 finale, ending Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman's journey. Their exits were among the major developments heading into the next season, which is set to premiere on October 15.

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