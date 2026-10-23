MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Line of Fire’ gets full Season 1 order at NBC — here’s how many episodes are there

Its first three episodes averaged 5.06 million viewers after a week, and the numbers have kept climbing
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Line of Fire’ (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Line of Fire’ (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

NBC has commissioned five more episodes of ‘Line of Fire,’ extending the first season of its Monday night family drama to a full 18 episodes, according to Deadline. The pickup comes just over a month after the series debuted on September 21. The pilot reportedly scored a cross-platform average of more than 14 million viewers, and the second episode jumped the demo rating by 47% in live-plus-same-day ratings. The October 19 episode, ‘Cul-de-Sac,’ has the highest demo rating of the season, according to network and Nielsen rankings. 

A still from ‘Line of Fire’ (Image Source: Peacock)

Earlier this month, the network picked up five more scripts for the series. At the time, Lisa Katz (NBC and Peacock Scripted Content President) told Deadline that 18 episodes felt like the right number. “I think for this show, given the storytelling, 18 feels the sweet spot, and also with what our Monday night schedule looks like and where the opportunities are. So that would be the goal,” she added. Interestingly, the pickup makes ‘Line of Fire’ the first series in this season’s crop of new shows to have its order extended, even though CBS ordered 20 episodes of ‘Cupertino’ upfront. The season originally ordered 13 episodes, and its first three episodes delivered 5.06 million viewers on average after seven days of linear viewing, up 70% from their same-day average of 2.98 million.

Joshua Safran (‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Quantico’) created the series, which revolves around a family that works in different areas of federal law enforcement and gets caught up in a deadly conspiracy. It was originally developed under the title ‘Protection,’ before NBC picked up the series for a full season in May as ‘Line of Fire,’ with the trailer dropping on August 20. Peter Krause (‘Parenthood’) stars as Secret Service agent Mike Hollingsworth, with Hope Davis (‘Succession’) as his wife Jane, a U.S. Marshal. Additionally, this marks Krause’s first appearance since leaving ‘9-1-1’ as fire captain Bobby Nash. The actor has been working on television for nearly 40 years, with notable roles in ‘Six Feet Under’ and ‘Sports Night.’ In the series, Kat Cunning (‘Rap Sh!t’) plays Clare, Tommy O’Brien (‘grown-ish’) plays Micah Jr., and Taylor Bloom (‘American Horror Story’) plays Russ, with Charlie Barnett (‘Chicago Fire’) also starring.

A still from ‘Line of Fire’ (Image Source: Peacock)

It should be noted that the show’s premise is based on real-life events, as the series is loosely inspired by the experience of executive producer Jenna Bush Hager, who grew up around Secret Service agents after her father George W. Bush and grandfather George H.W. Bush were presidents. She is one of the show’s executive producers along with Safran and Ben Spector, and Universal Television produces the series. The episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC following ‘The Voice’ and are available the next day on Peacock, with previous episodes available to stream on NBC.com and the NBC app.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'The Watcher' Season 2 adds 'Riverdale' star as Netflix announces four new cast members
RIVERDALE

'The Watcher' Season 2 adds 'Riverdale' star as Netflix announces four new cast members

Netflix is keeping the newcomers’ roles under wraps as the Brannocks’ story continues in Season 2.
2026-10-22T20:18:00.000Z
Kelly Reilly reveals major ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 filming update
YELLOWSTONE

Kelly Reilly reveals major ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 filming update

Kelly Reilly reflects on Beth Dutton’s new chapter in South Texas as the hit Yellowstone spin-off 'Dutton Ranch' prepares to continue its story.
2026-10-22T19:52:53.000Z
CBS’ November schedule change leaves ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ fans in for a surprise
TV

CBS’ November schedule change leaves ‘Marshals’ and ‘Tracker’ fans in for a surprise

CBS’ November 8 lineup update raises questions about new episodes and where viewers can catch up.
2026-10-22T19:13:30.000Z
‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan joins Viola Davis in Paramount+ thriller series ‘Ascent’
OUTLANDER

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan joins Viola Davis in Paramount+ thriller series ‘Ascent’

The 'Outlander' is set to play a ruthless agent in Viola Davis’ corporate thriller for Paramount+, as the series expands its cast.
2026-10-22T18:34:33.000Z
Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ gets major Season 2 update at Prime Video
TV

Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ gets major Season 2 update at Prime Video

Mike Flanagan reimagines Stephen King’s 'Carrie,' following a bullied teenager whose emerging telekinetic powers collide with family struggles.
2026-10-22T16:22:15.000Z
Where are Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail now? ‘Swipe Right on the Devil’ explains Sydney Loofe's murder
TV

Where are Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail now? ‘Swipe Right on the Devil’ explains Sydney Loofe's murder

'Swipe Right on the Devil' traces how a Tinder date led investigators to Sydney Loofe’s killers and reveals where they are now.
2026-10-22T16:13:09.000Z
‘Disavowed’ adds ‘Homeland’ star alongside James Marsden and Norman Reedus
TV

‘Disavowed’ adds ‘Homeland’ star alongside James Marsden and Norman Reedus

James Marsden’s CIA thriller adds a series regular, but one key detail remains missing.
2026-10-22T15:04:13.000Z
‘Heated Rivalry’ gets major theatrical release update ahead of Season 2
TV

‘Heated Rivalry’ gets major theatrical release update ahead of Season 2

'Heated Rivalry' follows hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as their secret romance evolves, with Season 2 expected in 2027.
2026-10-22T14:30:52.000Z
Do Sasha and Morgan get together? ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 gives fans the moment they’ve waited for
TV

Do Sasha and Morgan get together? ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 gives fans the moment they’ve waited for

In Episode 7, Morgan and Sasha travel to New York, where things take a turn
2026-10-22T11:48:37.000Z
What happened to Natalee Holloway? Netflix doc reignites interest in horrifying 20-year-old case
FRIENDS (1994)

What happened to Natalee Holloway? Netflix doc reignites interest in horrifying 20-year-old case

Natalee Holloway set off on an adventure with her friends to Aruba and never came back
2026-10-22T10:19:30.000Z