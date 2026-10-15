MEAWW Entertainment Logo

When do new episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ come out? Season 23 release time and episode schedule

Ellen Pompeo returns as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 brings another emergency to Grey Sloan Memorial.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Cover Image Source: ABC)
Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Cover Image Source: ABC)

At Grey Sloan Memorial, surviving a shift can be as complicated as surviving a relationship. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has spent more than two decades mixing surgery with romance, rivalry, and disaster. Season 23 brings Ellen Pompeo back as Dr. Meredith Grey for the premiere. Here’s when viewers can clock in for new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

When does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 come out?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 premieres Thursday, October 15, at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT on ABC. The opening episode is titled ‘Collide.’ New episodes will continue to air on Thursdays in the same time slot. The premiere follows ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ in ABC’s evening lineup.

The episode brings an airport emergency to Grey Sloan Memorial, coinciding with the opening of a VIP floor. Its official logline reads: “After a collision at Sea-Tac sends a surge of critically injured patients to Grey Sloan, the unveiling of its controversial new VIP floor is thrown into chaos as doctors race to save lives amid impossible choices.”

How and where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23

U.S. viewers can watch new episodes on ABC during the Thursday broadcast. Those catching up can stream each installment on Hulu the following day on Friday. Hulu also carries the previous 22 seasons for viewers who want to revisit earlier storylines before starting the new season.

Chandra Wilson, Anthony Hill and Adelaide Kane tend to a patient in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: ABC)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 full episode schedule

Here is the currently announced schedule, with each episode streaming on Hulu the day after its ABC broadcast:

  • Episode one, ‘Collide’: October 15 on ABC; October 16 on Hulu

  • Episode two, ‘Slippin’ and Slidin’’: October 22 on ABC; October 23 on Hulu

  • Episode three, ‘It’s All Wrong, but It’s All Right’: October 29 on ABC; October 30 on Hulu

ABC has not confirmed the total episode count for Season 23. Dates for later episodes, breaks, and the finale remain unannounced.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Frisco King’ sets release date as Samuel L. Jackson takes his ‘Tulsa King’ hustle to Texas
TV

‘Frisco King’ sets release date as Samuel L. Jackson takes his ‘Tulsa King’ hustle to Texas

Samuel L. Jackson and Sylvester Stallone reunite in the first teaser for Paramount+’s 'Frisco King.'
2026-10-15T16:46:54.000Z
When is ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 coming out? Full release schedule, episode guide, and more
TV

When is ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 coming out? Full release schedule, episode guide, and more

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 4, where rival gangs threaten to change his criminal empire.
2026-10-15T16:18:54.000Z
Where was ‘Tulsa King’ filmed? Inside the real locations behind Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama
TV

Where was ‘Tulsa King’ filmed? Inside the real locations behind Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama

‘Tulsa King’ takes viewers beyond its namesake city as Dwight Manfredi’s empire grows across seasons. Here's a look at the real-life locations.
2026-10-15T16:02:35.000Z
‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 ending explained: Does Hal replace Grace Penn as president?
TV

‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 ending explained: Does Hal replace Grace Penn as president?

Hal’s final move at the G7 raises questions about his loyalties as Kate confronts Grace, but keeps the viewers waiting for more.
2026-10-15T15:39:21.000Z
‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6 cast expands as ABC adds Ali Wong, Edi Patterson and ‘iCarly’ star
TV

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6 cast expands as ABC adds Ali Wong, Edi Patterson and ‘iCarly’ star

Season 6 of ‘Abbott Elementary’ premiered on October 7, and new guest stars are set to appear in upcoming episodes
2026-10-15T09:31:47.000Z
‘Crystal Lake’ changes a controversial ‘Friday the 13th’ scene as creator says ‘no animals were harmed’
TV

‘Crystal Lake’ changes a controversial ‘Friday the 13th’ scene as creator says ‘no animals were harmed’

Linda Cardellini's ‘Crystal Lake’ Episode 1 pays tribute to a real snake killed during ‘Friday the 13th’ filming
2026-10-15T07:17:19.000Z
HBO Max’s ‘Mister Miracle’ casts Mackenzie Davis and ‘The Hunger Games’ star as DC’s New Gods
TV

HBO Max’s ‘Mister Miracle’ casts Mackenzie Davis and ‘The Hunger Games’ star as DC’s New Gods

The adult animated series follows a celebrity escape artist who is pulled back into a war between Apokolips and New Genesis
2026-10-15T07:03:30.000Z
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 Episode 2 puts fan-favorite couple’s relationship to the test
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 Episode 2 puts fan-favorite couple’s relationship to the test

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 Episode 2 puts Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide's marriage to the test after the latter's promotion
2026-10-15T05:26:51.000Z
How is Tommy alive in ‘VisionQuest’? The twist behind his new identity
TV

How is Tommy alive in ‘VisionQuest’? The twist behind his new identity

‘VisionQuest’ introduces a young pickpocket from London whose past traces back to Westview and ties into ‘Agatha All Along’
2026-10-15T05:12:19.000Z
‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 Episode 2 says goodbye to longtime cast member after 14 years
TV

‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 Episode 2 says goodbye to longtime cast member after 14 years

‘Chicago P.D.’ loses another original cast member as LaRoyce Hawkins bids farewell to Kevin Atwater — here’s how the show handled his exit
2026-10-15T04:06:16.000Z