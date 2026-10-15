When do new episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ come out? Season 23 release time and episode schedule

Ellen Pompeo returns as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 brings another emergency to Grey Sloan Memorial.

At Grey Sloan Memorial, surviving a shift can be as complicated as surviving a relationship. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has spent more than two decades mixing surgery with romance, rivalry, and disaster. Season 23 brings Ellen Pompeo back as Dr. Meredith Grey for the premiere. Here’s when viewers can clock in for new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

When does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 come out?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 premieres Thursday, October 15, at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT on ABC. The opening episode is titled ‘Collide.’ New episodes will continue to air on Thursdays in the same time slot. The premiere follows ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ in ABC’s evening lineup.

The episode brings an airport emergency to Grey Sloan Memorial, coinciding with the opening of a VIP floor. Its official logline reads: “After a collision at Sea-Tac sends a surge of critically injured patients to Grey Sloan, the unveiling of its controversial new VIP floor is thrown into chaos as doctors race to save lives amid impossible choices.”

How and where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23

U.S. viewers can watch new episodes on ABC during the Thursday broadcast. Those catching up can stream each installment on Hulu the following day on Friday. Hulu also carries the previous 22 seasons for viewers who want to revisit earlier storylines before starting the new season.

Chandra Wilson, Anthony Hill and Adelaide Kane tend to a patient in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: ABC)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 full episode schedule

Here is the currently announced schedule, with each episode streaming on Hulu the day after its ABC broadcast:

Episode one, ‘Collide’: October 15 on ABC; October 16 on Hulu

Episode two, ‘Slippin’ and Slidin’’: October 22 on ABC; October 23 on Hulu

Episode three, ‘It’s All Wrong, but It’s All Right’: October 29 on ABC; October 30 on Hulu

ABC has not confirmed the total episode count for Season 23. Dates for later episodes, breaks, and the finale remain unannounced.