How is Tyland Lannister still alive? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 5 twist, explained

Tyland Lannister makes his glorious return in ‘Unbowed and Unbent’ after being presumed dead during the ‘Battle of Gullet’.

'House of the Dragon,' much like its flagship series, 'Game of Thrones,' has not shied away from killing its fan favorites. Rarely has a character returned from the dead. However, Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) earned this privilege in the recent episode, joining characters like Hound (Rory McCann) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), both from 'GOT'. Tyland was speculated dead after Admiral Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) pushed him into the waters along with his men during the 'Battle of the Gullet.' It was deemed impossible for him to survive such deep waters, especially with the heavy armor. However, several book fans believed that he was not dead, considering his fate in George RR Martin's saga and how his dead body was never seen.

Tyland in 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO)

The book fans turned out to be correct, as Tyland Lannister returned in 'Unbowed and Unbent.' Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) finally agrees to Larys Strong's (Matthew Needham) plan of going to Essos on a ship rather than hunt his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) for revenge. The agreement came after some harsh words from Larys. Nonetheless, what the duo needed now was a ship that would take them from Rook's Rest to Essos. Right on cue, Tyland says, "What ships might that be?" arriving out of nowhere. Larys is flabbergasted and exclaims, like many in the audience, "Seven Hells!" Grand Maester Orwyle (Kurt Egyiawan) revealed in a previous episode that the entire realm suspects Tyland to be dead. It seems that, judging the circumstances of the 'Battle of Gullet,' Team Green had also lost hope of ever seeing their 'Master of Coin' again.

Tyland and Larys in 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO)

The Lannister lord reveals to Larys that he now has men loyal to him who will help in the journey to Lannisterhold. Larys immediately identifies them as "sellswords," which have been "cheaply bought." This sheds light on how he might have emerged alive. However, it is unclear how he made his way out of the waters; it is possible he traveled to Rook's Rest with the help of these bought men. Larys and Tyland begin discussing the next step. Larys argues for his original plan of sailing to Essos. "In Essos, we can secrete His Grace until the time is right for his return," Larys states. Tyland opposes by stating that an ocean passage with pirates, dragons, and storms is difficult to traverse. He adds that sitting back in Essos while King's Landing is turned to ashes by Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is not a smart call by any means. Larys responds that in Essos, he has arrangements that will allow the King to live in luxury. Tyland reprimands Larys for treating Aegon as a chip to "hold until such time as benefits you."

Tyland and Larys in 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO)

Tyland puts up the proposition of taking the king to Lannisport, the seat of House Lannister, where they will have time to come up with a strategy to dethrone Rhaenyra. Larys opposes it by saying that the proposition is not made for the King's benefit but to advance House Lannister's position. During the conversation, Tyland also reveals his life with the Braavosi, who were also involved in the 'Battle of the Gullet.' He hints at knowing these people intimately, suggesting that it might not be best to leave the King in their vicinity. As both are arguing about Aegon's fate, without including him in the talks, the King takes matters into his own hands. Aegon kills Janos after he threatens him, showing off the crown from the bag. Aegon demands he call him "Your Grace" as he deepens the knife.

Tyland in 'House of the Dragon' (Image Source: HBO)

This definitely puts their plan of sailing to either Essos or Lannisterhold in danger. It is difficult to determine what course Tyland's story will take from here. However, as per 'Dance of the Dragons,' he will become 'Hand of the King' when Aegon II takes up the throne. He will serve as a loyal aide to both him and his successor, dying long after the civil war from Winter Fever. The show will likely not follow this trajectory, though, as they have already skipped major instances of his book storyline, such as him being tortured at the hands of Rhaenyra's forces. However, certain elements remain the same, like his loyalty to Aegon II. To know what ultimately becomes of Tyland, watch 'House of the Dragon' every Sunday on HBO.