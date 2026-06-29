‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 3 preview shows Queen Rhaenyra’s struggles to hold on to power

Episode 3 will delve into the fallout from Queen Rhaenyra taking over King's Landing and declaring herself the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO's epic fantasy series 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 is off to a blistering start with the iconic Battle of the Gullets. The 'Game of Thrones' prequel series premiered its third season on June 21 on HBO and HBO Max. Queen Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son, Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon (Harry Collett), died at the end of the season premiere episode, and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) was killed in episode 2. With just two episodes in, the show has already killed off two characters and sparked a wider rift between the Green (Aegon's, played by Tom Glynn-Carney, supporters) and Black (Rhaenyra's supporters) factions for control of the Iron Throne.

Episode 2 ended with Rhaenyra taking over the Iron Throne after conspiring with her rival, Alicent Hightower, to avoid any more bloodshed. Hours after the second episode was released on June 28, HBO dropped a preview of next week's episode, set to air on July 5. Although Rhaenyra's ascent to the throne was met with little resistance, her fight is not over yet. To legitimize her position as the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, she must win over the people of King's Landing and become accepted as their queen. At the start of the 60-second clip, Rhaenyra is seen mulling over her new responsibilities. "All eyes look to me now. I must justify my father's faith in me. Rule as he would have wished," she reminds herself while sitting on the throne with a look of uncertainty.

An image of Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)

But she soon realizes that heavy is the head that wears the crown. Her first order of business as queen is to behead Otto Hightower (Alicent's father) for treason to signal her stronghold over the city and squash any budding resistance against her. However, Alicent is left shattered by her former friend's actions and vows to bring her downfall. Moreover, after Aegon and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) were driven away from King's Landing, Rhaenyra thought that her path to the throne was clear. However, she soon discovers in Episode 3 that Prince Daeron Targaryen (the youngest son of King Viserys I and Queen Alicent) has challenged his claim to the throne.

An image of Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)

The young prince was raised in Oldtown, seat of the House Hightower, away from King's Landing, and is next in line to the throne after his brothers Aegon and Aemond, as per the Greens. Rhaenyra's husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), advises her to kill the young man (her half-brother) to protect her position, but she seems reluctant to take another life. Furthermore, Alicent is seen warning her former friend in the clip by saying, "You may not rule and remain yourself. There is a new door that must shut. You'll do things that your heart would have recoiled from." But Rhaenyra pushes back by saying, "I dispute that I must become what I am not." But Alicent seems unconvinced and says, "Time will tell." Indeed, time will reveal how far she will go to hold on to power. Watch the latest episodes of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO or HBO Max.