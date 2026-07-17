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Netflix sets ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2 release date with finale headed to theaters

The final chapter of the Buendía family saga will arrive through a split August rollout and special screenings in Colombia.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Members of the Buendía family appear together as Macondo moves closer to its foretold downfall in ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Members of the Buendía family appear together as Macondo moves closer to its foretold downfall in ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix has set the release dates for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2, with the final chapter arriving through an unusual split rollout. The first seven episodes will premiere on August 5, while the nearly two-hour finale will be released separately on August 26. Netflix has also unveiled a trailer for the second and final part of the Spanish-language adaptation. The finale will receive special theatrical event screenings in select Colombian cities before closing the Buendía family’s story. Variety reported that the screenings are being planned with Colombian film promotion organization Proimágenes. 

They will not be a conventional theatrical release, but standalone events similar to premieres. Details about the participating cities and screening dates have not yet been announced. The plan gives the finale a larger showcase in the country where the series was filmed and where Gabriel García Márquez’s novel is set. Part 2 begins immediately after the events of the first installment and covers the final decades of the century-spanning story. The first part followed the founding of Macondo and Colonel Aureliano Buendía’s descent into war as the town’s early promise began to fade. The new episodes shift their attention to the next generation as progress, political conflict, and foreign business interests reshape the community. Macondo is no longer presented solely as the family’s home, but as a place moving toward decline and the fate long foretold for the Buendía family.

Masked carnival performers gather in Macondo in the trailer for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2 (Image Source: Netflix)
Masked carnival performers gather in Macondo in the trailer for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Fernanda del Carpio arrives in Macondo and marries Aureliano Segundo, bringing legitimate heirs into the Buendía family. José Arcadio Segundo’s efforts to connect the town to the wider world lead to the arrival of the railroad and the banana company. Netflix’s official synopsis says the company’s presence begins Macondo’s downfall and moves the family closer to the curse that has followed it for generations. The season will also cover the arrival of the Americans and Macondo’s years of continuous rain. Laura Mora directed five episodes, including the finale, while Carlos Moreno directed the remaining three. The filmmakers divided the season around major changes affecting the family and the town, with Moreno handling Fernanda’s introduction and the rain-focused seventh episode. Mora directed the chapters involving the United Fruit Company and returned for the concluding episode. The structure was designed to let each installment stand on its own while continuing the larger family saga.

Residents of Macondo join a workers’ protest in the trailer for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Residents of Macondo join a workers’ protest in the trailer for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ Part 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix Latin America content vice president Francisco Ramos told Variety that the adaptation was always planned as a two-part project. He said having the conclusion in sight helped the creative team shape the story and treat Macondo as a character whose rise and destruction frame both installments. Mora said the team aimed to make Part 2 more cinematic while deepening the narrative. Filmed entirely in Colombia with the support of García Márquez’s family, the series will complete its adaptation with the finale arriving on August 26.

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