Will ‘Ride or Die’ return for Season 2? Here’s what we know about Prime Video’s action-comedy future

Binged ‘Ride or Die’ already? Here’s everything we know about the show’s Season 2 chances, renewal status, and possible cast return.

‘Ride or Die’ made its debut on Prime Video on July 15, dropping all of its episodes at once. With the finale now fresh in everyone’s minds, plenty of viewers have already started asking the next obvious question: Is there going to be another season? At the moment, Prime Video has not officially ordered ‘Ride or Die’ Season 2. That may sound disappointing, but it is also completely normal. Since the series only just arrived, Amazon is still likely reviewing how many people watched it, how quickly they finished the season, and whether the show managed to keep audiences hooked from start to finish before making any decision about its future. So, if you have already finished every episode and are refreshing the internet for renewal news, do not panic just yet.

Hannah Waddingham in a still from 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Instagram | @octaviaspencer)

It is still early days, and there is every chance an announcement could arrive after the platform has had enough time to study the numbers. The action-comedy is about lifelong best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham). Their friendship appears ordinary at first, but Debbie’s world turns upside down after she discovers Judith has been hiding an unbelievable secret for years. The woman she thought she knew better than anyone is actually an international assassin. Things become even more complicated when someone connected to Judith’s past reappears and a dangerous mission goes badly wrong. Suddenly, the two friends find themselves on the run while trying to stay one step ahead of several people who would rather see them captured or worse.

Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham in the official poster of 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Instagram | @octaviaspencer)

The show comes from creator Tessa Coates, who mixes fast-paced action with comedy while keeping Debbie and Judith’s friendship at the heart of the story. Because ‘Ride or Die’ has not been renewed, there has been no confirmation about who would return if Season 2 moves forward. Still, it would be hard to imagine the series continuing without its leading duo. Spencer and Waddingham drive the entire story, and their on-screen chemistry is one of the biggest reasons the show works as both an action thriller and a comedy. If Amazon gives the series another chapter, viewers would likely see the duo back together for another high-stakes adventure.

Octavia Spencer in a still from 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Instagram | @octaviaspencer)

The first season also features Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, Jacky Ido, Sylvia Hoeks, and Bill Nighy. Whether those characters would appear again would depend entirely on where a potential second season takes the story. Right now, no casting announcements have been made, and that is to be expected given the show’s current status. Streaming services often wait several weeks, or sometimes even months, before deciding whether a newly released series deserves another season. Those decisions usually depend on more than just opening-weekend interest. Completion rates, audience retention, subscriber engagement, and overall performance all play a part in determining whether a show earns another round of episodes. That means the absence of renewal news should not be mistaken for bad news.