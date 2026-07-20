Does Sam die in ‘Ride or Die’? Unpacking Prime Video show's twist ending

Sam makes a difficult decision in the finale of 'Ride or Die' after finding out about the agency's corrupt practices

'Ride or Die' has taken over social media since it premiered on July 15, 2026. The action-adventure comedy had viewers hooked with its exotic location, chemistry between Debbie (Octavia Spencer) and Judith (Hannah Waddingham), and unexpected twists and turns. The audience fell in love with several characters during the course of the story. But unsurprisingly, none were as adored as Sam. Sam, played by Calam Lynch, was Judith's handler who not only managed the assassin's mission but also kept her off the grid by wiping her digital footprint and more. As the show goes on, his potential romance with Queenie (Savannah Steyn) also tugs at viewers' heartstrings.

Sam and Queenie's dynamic is introduced to viewers fairly early. Both of them are great pals, with Sam working as a handler and Queenie working at the cobbler's place where assassins purchase all their equipment. Sam turns to Queenie for help while investigating a missing dead body, only to later discover that Anna is responsible for it. Sam interacted with Anna (Sylvia Hoeks) a few days ago and may have leaked some information about the agency. Finding himself in hot water, Sam decides to further look into the matter on his own rather than involving the Agency.

Still of Sam in 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Sam takes Queenie's help and breaks into the Director's office. The pair is shocked to find that Queenie's mother, Mrs Williams, once worked with the agency. The pair's shenanigans do not escape the Director's attention, and he warns Sam to stay in his lane and stop looking into things he shouldn't. Sam decides to leave the matter, but things change when Anna fatally strikes down Mrs. Williams. The Director (Bill Nighy) sends Sam to help Judith, but he decides to aid Queenie, who begins to pursue Anna for revenge. Sam and Queenie then join forces with Judith and Donnie (Ed Skrein), who are also on Anna's trail. In Geneva, problems arise between Sam and Queenie when the former cannot shoot Anna despite having a clear shot. He becomes nervous because, unlike the agents, he has never killed anybody.

Still of Queenie and Sam on 'Ride or Die (Image Source: Prime Video | Julie Vrabelova)

Sam routinely finds himself in danger while dealing with Anna and others, but manages to emerge unscathed. He and Queenie later part ways, after which Sam realizes the Agency's corrupt practices. At the end of the show, Sam, who is still alive, decides to leave the agency. He deactivates Judith from the database and is on his way out to investigate the agency's deeds when the Director assigns him to be a handler for the new recruit, Queenie. He remains oblivious to the fact that she is a plant from Interpol who aims to destroy the agency from within. Both of them want to expose the organization's corrupt practices, but are not aware of the other's methods. “I think the thing with Sam is maybe he’s realized over the course of the show that he doesn’t have many people in his life who he can really trust and who he can love, and he’s a lover. Sam’s a lover boy,” Lynch said about the pair to Swoon. “He can’t leave Queenie on her own now. They need each other.” All episodes of 'Ride or Die' are currently streaming on Prime Video.