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‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 filming timeline revealed as Beth and Rip’s story continues

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1 ended with Carter’s abduction, setting up a high-stakes return for Beth and Rip in Season 2.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 is moving forward, with filming now slated to begin in early 2027. Kelly Reilly confirmed the production plan in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the writers’ room will start work soon. Reilly said the next six months will be focused on writing the new season before filming begins. The update comes after Season 1 ended with Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler facing another threat to their family. The finale revealed that Beulah had drawn them into a business relationship with the cartel, setting off a chain of events that included a shootout and the death of Rob-Will. The final scene showed Carter being abducted and driven away in a van, leaving a cliffhanger for Season 2 to resolve.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Reilly also said that she and Cole Hauser expect to take part in the writing process as the story moves forward. “We’re slated to start early 2027 to film. But the room starts up pretty quick. I think we’re going to be very much involved in the room, so the next sort of six months is all about writing it.” Hauser also made it clear that Carter’s return will be an immediate priority, saying, “The one thing that’s más importante is that we get our kid back.” Season 2 will also bring a change behind the scenes. Benjamin Cavell has been named the new showrunner, replacing Chad Feehan, while executive producer and director Christina Voros will continue to work on the series. Reilly said Sheridan is expected to contribute story ideas for Season 2. “I think Taylor is going to be involved as far as some story ideas as well, which is great,” she said.

Reilly and Hauser said the second season will allow them to build on the work done after moving Beth and Rip beyond ‘Yellowstone.’ Reilly said Season 1 involved finding a way to continue the characters without Sheridan writing Beth’s dialogue. She added that Sheridan has remained in contact with the team about where the story could go next. “We talk to him now about what the next season could be, and he wants to be involved,” Reilly said. It also means viewers should not expect new episodes in the immediate future. Paramount+ has not announced a release date for Season 2. All episodes of ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.

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