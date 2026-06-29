Do Aemond and Alys get together in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3? Ewan Mitchell teases 'power couple' story

Aemond's fall at Harrenhal brings him face-to-face with Alys Rivers as Season 3 sets up their future bond, Ewan Mitchell has his say.

Aemond Targaryen and Alys Rivers have finally crossed paths in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, and their first major scene already hints that their story is moving into important territory. The HBO series has not made them a couple yet, but episode 2 does set up the beginning of the connection that book readers have been waiting to see. In George R. R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood,' Aemond and Alys do become closely linked after his arrival at Harrenhal. For now, the show is starting that arc with Aemond at his weakest, not his most powerful.

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 2 shows Aemond, played by Ewan Mitchell, reaching Harrenhal with Vhagar after leaving King's Landing. He quickly takes control of the castle and refuses to accept Ser Simon Strong's surrender. Instead, Aemond kills Simon, played by Simon Russell Beale, and fights his sons. During the fight, one of Simon's sons manages to stab Aemond in the back, leaving him badly injured and forced to ask Alys Rivers, played by Gayle Rankin, for help.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

The answer to whether Aemond and Alys get together in the show is still not final, but Season 3 is clearly beginning their Harrenhal storyline. Their first scene is built around a shift in power, as Aemond is no longer the controlled and feared prince viewers have seen across the first two seasons. He is wounded, isolated, and dependent on someone who has been treated as one of Harrenhal's most mysterious figures. That makes his first real interaction with Alys less like a simple introduction and more like the start of a new dynamic.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

Speaking to Decider, Ewan Mitchell said he enjoyed seeing Aemond in such a vulnerable physical position. "It was really nice seeing Aemond that vulnerable, like physically," he said. Mitchell added that Aemond had been a "relentless force" in the earlier seasons and had usually appeared "stoic and strategic and calculated." According to the actor, the Harrenhal moment "spins it on its head" because Aemond is suddenly no longer in control of the room.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in a still from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

Mitchell also acknowledged that the scene hints at what could come next between Aemond and Alys. Referring to their onscreen connection, he told Decider, "That kind of connection that we have and that energy and what might be there in the future." Rankin also described the scene as a cliffhanger and said the season keeps leading viewers to believe they may not know exactly how events will unfold. Her comments are important because the show has already made several changes from Martin's book, meaning the Aemond and Alys storyline may not play out exactly as readers expect.

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

Alys Rivers is tied to Harrenhal and is often described through rumors about her abilities. In 'Fire & Blood,' she becomes connected to Aemond after he takes Harrenhal during the Dance of the Dragons. The book suggests that their relationship becomes intimate, and Alys later claims to be carrying Aemond's child. However, 'House of the Dragon' has not reached that part of the story yet, so the show has only confirmed the beginning of their bond. The actors also addressed the online attention around Aemond and Alys. Rankin told Decider that she understands why viewers are interested in the pair, especially because fans have been talking about the relationship before it even appeared onscreen. She said it was "a little nerve-wracking" because the storyline had been anticipated online. Mitchell then summed up the pairing with the line, "We're a power couple."

Aemond Targaryen lies wounded as Alys Rivers stands nearby in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

That does not mean 'House of the Dragon' has already turned Aemond and Alys into a confirmed couple on the show. It does mean Season 3 Episode 2 has placed them on the path toward the same connection that exists in the books. Aemond's wound gives Alys a direct role in his survival, while Alys' presence gives Aemond someone outside his family and council to rely on. If the show continues following the broad outline of 'Fire & Blood', their Harrenhal bond could become one of Aemond's defining storylines this season. 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 is available to stream on HBO Max in the US.