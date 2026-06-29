MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Do Aemond and Alys get together in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3? Ewan Mitchell teases 'power couple' story

Aemond's fall at Harrenhal brings him face-to-face with Alys Rivers as Season 3 sets up their future bond, Ewan Mitchell has his say.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO)
Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO)

Aemond Targaryen and Alys Rivers have finally crossed paths in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, and their first major scene already hints that their story is moving into important territory. The HBO series has not made them a couple yet, but episode 2 does set up the beginning of the connection that book readers have been waiting to see. In George R. R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood,' Aemond and Alys do become closely linked after his arrival at Harrenhal. For now, the show is starting that arc with Aemond at his weakest, not his most powerful.

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)
Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 2 shows Aemond, played by Ewan Mitchell, reaching Harrenhal with Vhagar after leaving King's Landing. He quickly takes control of the castle and refuses to accept Ser Simon Strong's surrender. Instead, Aemond kills Simon, played by Simon Russell Beale, and fights his sons. During the fight, one of Simon's sons manages to stab Aemond in the back, leaving him badly injured and forced to ask Alys Rivers, played by Gayle Rankin, for help. 

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

The answer to whether Aemond and Alys get together in the show is still not final, but Season 3 is clearly beginning their Harrenhal storyline. Their first scene is built around a shift in power, as Aemond is no longer the controlled and feared prince viewers have seen across the first two seasons. He is wounded, isolated, and dependent on someone who has been treated as one of Harrenhal's most mysterious figures. That makes his first real interaction with Alys less like a simple introduction and more like the start of a new dynamic.

A still from the series 'House of the Dragon' (@hbo)
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

Speaking to Decider, Ewan Mitchell said he enjoyed seeing Aemond in such a vulnerable physical position. "It was really nice seeing Aemond that vulnerable, like physically," he said. Mitchell added that Aemond had been a "relentless force" in the earlier seasons and had usually appeared "stoic and strategic and calculated." According to the actor, the Harrenhal moment "spins it on its head" because Aemond is suddenly no longer in control of the room.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in a still from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)
Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in a still from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

Mitchell also acknowledged that the scene hints at what could come next between Aemond and Alys. Referring to their onscreen connection, he told Decider, "That kind of connection that we have and that energy and what might be there in the future." Rankin also described the scene as a cliffhanger and said the season keeps leading viewers to believe they may not know exactly how events will unfold. Her comments are important because the show has already made several changes from Martin's book, meaning the Aemond and Alys storyline may not play out exactly as readers expect.

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)
Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

Alys Rivers is tied to Harrenhal and is often described through rumors about her abilities. In 'Fire & Blood,' she becomes connected to Aemond after he takes Harrenhal during the Dance of the Dragons. The book suggests that their relationship becomes intimate, and Alys later claims to be carrying Aemond's child. However, 'House of the Dragon' has not reached that part of the story yet, so the show has only confirmed the beginning of their bond. The actors also addressed the online attention around Aemond and Alys. Rankin told Decider that she understands why viewers are interested in the pair, especially because fans have been talking about the relationship before it even appeared onscreen. She said it was "a little nerve-wracking" because the storyline had been anticipated online. Mitchell then summed up the pairing with the line, "We're a power couple." 

Aemond Targaryen lies wounded as Alys Rivers stands nearby in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)
Aemond Targaryen lies wounded as Alys Rivers stands nearby in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO)

That does not mean 'House of the Dragon' has already turned Aemond and Alys into a confirmed couple on the show. It does mean Season 3 Episode 2 has placed them on the path toward the same connection that exists in the books. Aemond's wound gives Alys a direct role in his survival, while Alys' presence gives Aemond someone outside his family and council to rely on. If the show continues following the broad outline of 'Fire & Blood', their Harrenhal bond could become one of Aemond's defining storylines this season. 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 is available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

John Oliver bags another soap opera role after surprise ‘General Hospital’ casting
TV

John Oliver bags another soap opera role after surprise ‘General Hospital’ casting

After his appearance on ‘General Hospital’ in July, John Oliver will appear on another soap opera in August
17 minutes ago
‘Fire Country’ casts ‘Juno’ star as show’s first-ever series regular for Season 5
TV

‘Fire Country’ casts ‘Juno’ star as show’s first-ever series regular for Season 5

‘Fire Country’ has already begun production on Season 5, and it’s set to premiere this fall on CBS.
4 hours ago
‘Jeopardy!’ super champion crosses $300K and climbs the all-time winnings list
TV

‘Jeopardy!’ super champion crosses $300K and climbs the all-time winnings list

Adam Remsen faces off against Sarah Streicher from California and Jeff Price from Illinois in his 12th game.
5 hours ago
'Wednesday' Season 3 reportedly pauses filming after 'Casino Royale' star suffers injury
TV

'Wednesday' Season 3 reportedly pauses filming after 'Casino Royale' star suffers injury

'Wednesday' Season 3 production reportedly halted midway after a "nasty accident" involving 'Casino Royale' star.
14 hours ago
Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ finally sets release date at Starz after CBS cancellation
TV

Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ finally sets release date at Starz after CBS cancellation

Hondo returns on Starz after CBS cancellation as Sony lines up worldwide buyers for the spinoff ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles,’ and it's sooner than you think.
17 hours ago
Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser finally address ‘Dutton Ranch’ creator's exit after behind-the-scenes drama rumors
TV

Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser finally address ‘Dutton Ranch’ creator's exit after behind-the-scenes drama rumors

The show's creator and showrunner left the series in April, before its launch on Paramount+, and the lead stars opened up about his departure.
20 hours ago
Taylor Sheridan's ‘Landman’ to finally win its first major award ahead of Season 3
TV

Taylor Sheridan's ‘Landman’ to finally win its first major award ahead of Season 3

'Landman' has been nominated for multiple awards at the Golden Globes, however, the series earned it's first major award now.
21 hours ago
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 3 preview shows Queen Rhaenyra’s struggles to hold on to power
FALLOUT (2024)

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 3 preview shows Queen Rhaenyra’s struggles to hold on to power

Episode 3 will delve into the fallout from Queen Rhaenyra taking over King's Landing and declaring herself the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.
22 hours ago
‘Every Year After’ gets Season 2 renewal on Prime Video, with another fan-favorite character taking center stage
TV

‘Every Year After’ gets Season 2 renewal on Prime Video, with another fan-favorite character taking center stage

‘Every Year After’ was renewed for another installment, owing to its popularity on Prime Video.
1 day ago
John Oliver gears up for soap opera debut on 'General Hospital' after asking for 'juicy' role
TV

John Oliver gears up for soap opera debut on 'General Hospital' after asking for 'juicy' role

Oliver revealed during Sunday's episode of 'Last Week Tonight' that he has bagged a guest-starring role on 'General Hospital'
1 day ago