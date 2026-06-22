Did Aegon survive Battle of the Gullet? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premiere reveals reckless king's fate

In the Season 3 premiere, Aegon is seen as a battered king whose life quickly comes under threat

The 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premiere found some characters at the height of their power, while others were left reeling by the episode's end. One of the characters who was down on his luck was Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). While there are several Aegons in the dynasty, the episode focused on Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Viserys' eldest son, Rhaenyra's strongest rival for the Iron Throne. However, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is not the only one who is out for his life. His own mother has also sacrificed him in a bid to save her and Helaena. His strongest ally, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), is also not his biggest supporter and is the reason for his devastating physical state.

Still of Larys and Aegon in 'HOTD' (Image Source: Warner Bros Discovery | Photo by Ollie Upton)

The last season saw Aegon being smuggled out of King's Landing in the nick of time. Aemond was about to assassinate his older brother and take over the Iron Throne when Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) intervened and helped Aegon out of the capital. Though it has not been made clear why Larys chooses to be loyal to Aegon, speculation suggests that his own ambitions are the reason behind his devotion. The Lord of Harrenhal understands that Aemond is more difficult to control in comparison to the volatile but cowardly Aegon. Hence, he chooses to side with Aegon to ensure control of the Iron Throne if Aegon manages to take it over.

Still of Aegon in 'HOTD' (Image Source: Warner Bros Discovery | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

The premiere episode, titled 'Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood', finds the unlikely pair on the run in a raven cart. Having been stripped of all his vanity, Aegon calls himself “the king of nothing with raven sh*t for a throne.” As if things couldn't get any worse, the cart is stopped by Rhaenyra's loyalists. The soldiers are unable to identify Larys and Aegon, but ask them to renounce the usurper, aka Aegon. Larys immediately bends the knee to Rhaenyra, but Aegon seems to have some pride left, and refuses. Larys, seeing the situation get out of hand, reveals Aegon's identity to the soldiers and argues that the usurper is more beneficial to them alive than dead. The soldiers also find Aegon's crown hidden in their bag. Does the trick save the pair's life? While Aegon is alive for now, viewers will have to wait for the next episode to find out more about his fate.

Still of Aegon in 'HOTD' (Image Source: Warner Bros Discovery | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

Tom Glynn-Carney, in his interview with Black Girl Nerds, revealed that the usurper will enter a transformative phase. He will have a choice to return to his destructive habits or transcend into something "godlike." He will also continue to carry the pain and grief of losing his son. As per the 'Dance of the Dragons' by George R. R. Martin, he has a long journey ahead of him. Despite betrayals from all sides, he will return to King's Landing. However, the circumstances under which he reaches the capital and eventually reclaims power could be different, since the show alters several storylines. To know how Aegon's story continues in 'House of the Dragon,' tune in to HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.