Does Criston Cole die? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 5 ending breaks down the knight’s ultimate fate

Ser Criston Cole refuses the counsel of Gwayne Hightower in the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 is back with its fifth episode, featuring several characters giving their all to win 'Dance of the Dragons.' Fans were most likely looking forward to the fate of Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), as according to the books, his 'death' is the next biggest thing in the 'Dance of the Dragons'. The episode sheds plenty of light on what exactly the knight intends to do with his life after losing all faith in the social order. The action begins with Lord Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes), Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan), and their other allies discussing ways to stop Ser Criston Cole and Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) from reaching Tumbleton.

Still of Ser Criston Cole in HOTD (Image Source: HBO | Theo Whiteman)

Criston and Gwayne have proven to be a handy challenge for the pair and their forces. The former is using guerrilla tactics to prevent the large enemy armies from reaching the Greens. Criston and Gwayne are seen launching a surprise attack, killing people, damaging the tents, and setting the Tullys' camp on fire before retreating. Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) allies have understood the strategy and will now change their ways to counter it. Tullys and Winter Wolves plant crow's feet across the forest that lies on the way to Stoney Sept. As the Green forces, led by Criston and Gwayne, enter the area, the horses begin squealing from the pain of the spikes from these crow's feet embedding beneath their hoof. Criston and other men are forced to kill their horses to stop them from revealing their position, a crucial aspect of their guerrilla tactic.

Still of Ser Criston Cole in HOTD (Image Source: HBO)

The tactic slows down the Greens, and by the time they reach the bridge to Stoney Sept, they find it has been burned. This implies that the Tullys and Winter Wolves have crossed and will soon reach Tumbleton without any hindrance from Criston and Gwayne's forces, which are now stuck. Gwayne cooks up a plan and asks Criston to return to Oldtown with the forces. He suggests that they should recalibrate a new scheme, rather than follow the Tullys. Criston refuses and decides to keep the pursuit going, to die a hero's death. "I am the realm's greatest warrior, and I will die as such," Criston states. The knight wants to become a legend whose bravado people sing songs about. Most importantly, he wants Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) to know about his sacrifice. Ultimately, it is all for her.

Still of Alicent and Halaena in HOTD (Image Source: HBO | Ollie Upton)

Alicent, on the other hand, does not have time to think about her 'former' lover. She is thinking of ways to save Halaena (Phia Saban), who is pregnant. She brings moon tea to Halaena, asking her to give up the child in her womb. Halaena firmly refuses. Thereafter, both hatch a scheme to escape the Red Keep, but eventually find themselves stuck in the tunnel. Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is seen recovering in the custody of Alys (Gayle Rankin) and growing considerably close to the 'Witch of Harrenhal.' He is seen fighting men to protect her, while she releases bats on bounty hunters to protect his location. The episode also highlights Aemond and Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) complicated feelings towards each other, which trace right back to their childhood. Aegon continues his journey with Larys (Matthew Needham), who gives his piece of mind to the King on the run when the former refuses passage to Essos. "You could have risen to greatness," Larys says. "But instead, you trampled your birthright in the mud."

Still of Tyland Lannister in HOTD (Image Source: HBO)

As everything seems lost, both come across Ser Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall). Many presumed he died in the 'Battle of Gullet,' but it turns out he survived and remained loyal to the Greens. Tyland convinces the pair to travel to Casterly Rock and plan their next steps. Before they could do so, though, Janos, the 'Lord' of Rook's Rest (Oliver Coopersmith), discovers Aegon's real identity and is swiftly killed by him. Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra continue to be troubled by the empire's economic affairs. The realm has not welcomed them with as much pomp as they expected.

Besides that, Gold Cloaks, one of their biggest allies in the capital, are turning up dead. The biggest blow came with Ser Luthor's (Tom Cullen) death, and how he is put down is clearly made to agitate the general public against Rhaenyra's rule. Daemon figures out that the man behind these killings is Ormund (James Norton), who is using coins bearing Daeron's name to create unrest. The next few episodes will surely add more brutal blows and losses in this quest for the Iron Throne. 'House of the Dragon' continues to air on HBO and Max at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT every Sunday.