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Where was ‘Ride or Die’ filmed? Inside the stunning Czech locations featured in Prime Video series

'Ride or Die' used a single country as its filming location, making use of both its popular spots and natural features.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO

'Ride or Die' finds best friends Judith (Hannah Waddingham) and Debbie (Octavia Spencer) on an adventure across Europe. From abandoned training facilities and graveyards to cliffside locations, there was nowhere the pair did not follow each other in the show. Apart from its intriguing storyline, the show's stunning backdrops also caught a lot of attention. According to the story, the pair is traveling across Europe, but the series was filmed entirely in the Czech Republic. Production took place in the country, particularly in Prague,  between February and June 2025, according to CN Traveller. The cast and crew spent several months in the Czech Republic while filming the series.

Hannah Waddingham in a still from 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Instagram | @octaviaspencer)
Hannah Waddingham in a still from 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Instagram | @octaviaspencer)

It appears that Prague was selected as a filming base early in the development process. Executive producer and showrunner Matt Miller opened up about selecting the location, “I was first contacted by my agent, who called me and talked a little bit about the concept. On the same day, I was called by an Amazon executive I know, who asked, ‘Would you ever move to Prague?’ That was her opening question. I said, “Sounds great, never been” — and here we are.” 

Several cast members spoke positively about filming in Prague. “My memory is shot, and I can probably tell you what happened in 1973, but anything after about 1980, it’s a mystery. I only know that I was in Prague, where I had never been before, and I loved Prague, and I would like to go back there as a citizen, but I doubt that I will, as I always think that when I go to places I like, and I never go back because I’m always working – which I’m not complaining about,” Bill Nighy who played The Director in the show shared with The Upcoming. Most of the filming took place in Prague. The crew used several popular spots in the city, like Bruxx Restaurant at Náměstí Míru 9, Hanavský pavilon at Letenské sady 173, and Futurum Music Bar at Zborovská 82/7. Several outdoor scenes were shot at Hradební, Dlouhá, Revoluční, and Haštalská streets. 

Still from 'Ride or Die'
Still from 'Ride or Die'  (Image Source: Prime Video)

The production also turned the Vinohrady, Karlín, and Žižkov neighborhoods into filming locations. David Černý’s famous Lilith sculpture can be seen as a backdrop in many scenes. For an important sequence, the team closed down portions of Rohanské nábřeží in Karlín. The historic brewery Trojanův Mlýn in Holešovice also served as a filming location for several scenes. The municipal district of Prague 21 and Klášter Svatého Gabriela at Holečkova 106/10 are also visible in the show. The team reportedly set up camp near Hospital Na Františku at Na Františku 847/8, Melantrichova, Jan Palach Square, Havelská, and Mariánské náměstí, in Old Town. 

Octavia Spencer in a still from 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Instagram | @octaviaspencer)
Octavia Spencer in a still from 'Ride or Die' (Image Source: Instagram | @octaviaspencer)

At Malá Strana, a similar camp was set up near Kampa Island and the Vltava Riverfront. The cast was also spotted around the National Theatre at Národní 2/110 00, filming their scenes. Jordan Studios at Beranových 823 was also used during production. Outside of Prague, mainly Kolín and Králův Dvůr were used for filming. Ploskovice Castle and Grandhotel Pupp are famous out-of-Prague sites featured in the show. All episodes of 'Ride or Die' are currently streaming on Prime Video

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