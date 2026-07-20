Who is Prince Joffrey? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 introduces a new heir to Iron Throne

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s youngest son’s arrival in King’s Landing has fans wondering about his future as the potential heir.

Since the latest ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 premiered, fans witnessed many heartbreaking moments, including their favorite character’s death. One of the lead characters’ deaths, until now, was Jacaerys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (played by Emma D’Arcy) son, who was to succeed her on the Iron Throne. Witnessing his tragic death affected millions of fans across the globe. The latest episode of the highly anticipated show has shifted the focus to Rhaenyra’s youngest son, Joffrey Velaryon (played by Oscar Eskinazi), who will potentially be the new heir to the Iron Throne for the Blacks. While he had barely been seen, this was his first appearance in the show’s current season.

A still from 'House of the Dragon' featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Image Source: @hbo)

Viewers witnessed Prince Joffrey in King’s Landing, as he has now become one of the essential characters in the show. The latest ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 5 saw a servant announcing to the queen, “Your Grace, glad news! Young Prince Joffrey has returned this hour from The Vale. I’m told he’s asked for you.” However, the queen has already been occupied with her duties and managing the chaos all around her; she responded, “I will come to him when I’m able. I’m sure he’s tired.” The next day, she is finally able to go and meet the prince. After commencing her duties, she went to see the Prince, but he had already fallen asleep. The caretaker told the queen, “He tried to stay awake for you, Your Grace.”

An image of Harry Collett as Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon in House of the Dragon Season 3 (Cover Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)

‘Game of Thrones’ fans must remember Prince Joffrey, who later became the King. As for ‘House of the Dragon,’ Prince Joffrey is Rhaenyra and her first husband, Laenor Velaryon’s (John Macmillan) son. The two shared three children, Jacaerys, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and Joffrey, of whom only the youngest one is currently alive. Prince Joffrey was named after Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), who was beaten to death by Criston Cole at Laenor and Rhaenyra’s wedding. Laenor and Ser Joffrey were said to be romantically involved, as the former preferred the company of men.

A still from 'House of the Dragon' featuring Baela Targaryen and Jacerys Velaryon (Image Source: @hbo)

After a life-threatening attempt on Joffrey’s elder brother and Rhaenyra, he was sent to the Vale for safekeeping. As of now, not only Luke but also her eldest son, Jacaerys, is also dead. Like every Targaryen prince and princess, Prince Joffrey also has a dragon, Tyraxes. However, seeing how both of them are quite young, they were brought to King’s Landing via other means of transportation so that they won’t get everyone’s attention. After the demise of two of her sons, Rhaenyra has been quite concerned about Prince Joffrey’s safety. Notably, his being the next in line to the Iron Throne puts him in even more danger. It would be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds for Prince Joffrey, seeing the tension all around him.