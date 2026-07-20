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Disney+ greenlights ‘Afterlife With Archie’ series from ‘Riverdale’ creators, sets 2027 release window

Archie and his friends will battle a zombie outbreak when the horror comic adaptation ‘Afterlife With Archie’ arrives in 2027.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: (L-R) Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa attends Max Original "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" Tastemaker Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 07, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/ Max)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: (L-R) Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa attends Max Original "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" Tastemaker Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 07, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/ Max)

Disney+ is returning to the world of Archie Comics' Riverdale, but this time, the town will be overrun by zombies. The streamer has ordered a live-action ‘Afterlife With Archie’ series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. The drama is based on the Archie Comics horror series created by Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Francesco Francavilla. It is currently slated to premiere around Halloween 2027. The series begins after a supernatural spell cast by a teenage witch goes awry, unleashing an army of the possessed dead across Riverdale. Archie Andrews and his friends must then fight to survive while their friendships, romances, and loyalties are tested. The series retains the familiar Archie characters and relationships while placing them in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Disney+ has not yet announced the cast or confirmed how many episodes the first season will include.

Martin Cummins, Camila Mendes, and KJ Apa in a still from 'Riverdale' (Cover Image Source: The CW Network | Riverdale)
Martin Cummins, Camila Mendes, and KJ Apa in a still from 'Riverdale' (Cover Image Source: The CW Network | Riverdale)

Aguirre-Sacasa will write and serve as showrunner on the adaptation. He will also executive produce through Muckle Man Productions alongside Jimmy Gibbons. Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh Redman are executive producers, while Jon Goldwater serves as an executive producer on behalf of Archie Comics Studios. Warner Bros. Television, which has overall deals with Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti, is producing the series. ‘Afterlife With Archie’ reunites much of the team that previously brought ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ to television. 'Riverdale' ran for seven seasons on The CW and reimagined the Archie Comics characters within a murder-mystery drama. Aguirre-Sacasa also developed ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ for Netflix, while the one-season ‘Katy Keene’ expanded the same television franchise. 

KJ Apa in a still from 'Riverdale' (Image Source: The CW Network | Riverdale)
KJ Apa in a still from 'Riverdale' (Image Source: The CW Network | Riverdale)

‘Riverdale’ was initially developed at Fox before moving to The CW, while ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ began at The CW before landing at Netflix. ‘Afterlife With Archie’ is the first of Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti’s live-action Archie adaptations to launch on the platform where it was originally developed. It is also Warner Bros. Television’s first series for Disney+. The project was first reported to be in development in 2025 under a script-to-series commitment before receiving its formal order in July 2026. The original ‘Afterlife With Archie’ comic debuted in 2013 as part of Archie Comics’ horror line. Aguirre-Sacasa has described the television adaptation as a full-circle project because the comic came before his work on ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ A deluxe edition of the comic collecting all 10 issues is scheduled for publication in October, while casting and an exact premiere date remain unannounced. Disney Kids & Family president Ayo Davis said the adaptation will focus on the friendships, loyalty, and humanity behind the survival story, rather than treating the zombie outbreak as the only part of the series.

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