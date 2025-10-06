‘Yellowstone’ star reunites with Taylor Sheridan for ‘Lioness’ as season 3 begins filming

'Yellowstone' star Ian Bohen will link up with Taylor Sheridan again. He joins the showrunner for a series regular role in 'Lioness' Season 3. The actor will now appear in the third season of the hit military drama, which is currently in production. This comes after reports that the Paramount+ show was renewed for a new season, well after a year of season two's premiere.

According to Variety, Bohen will play Delta Force operator Grady. The website describes his role as a "by-the-book Delta Force operator and primary K9 handler, skilled in battlefield tactics." The linkup will be his fourth project with Sheridan after roles in 'Wind River', 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado', and 'Yellowstone'. He also had a recurring role as Roy Hazelitt in AMC's period drama, 'Mad Men'.

'Lioness' boasts of a star-studded cast lineup that includes Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, Genesis Rodriguez, LaMonica Garrett, Dave Annable, Laysla De Oliveira, Jonah Wharton, Jill Wagner, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Austin Hébert. Bohen is well-known for his portrayal of Ryan across all five seasons of 'Yellowstone.' With the details of his role kept under wraps, it will be interesting to see how he adds to the new season's plot. Major names Freeman and Kidman are expected to play key roles in the new season.

News of the show's renewal comes after a gripping season 2. The official logline for the second reads, "The CIA’s fight against terror moved closer to home. Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlisted a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe was forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she made as the leader of the Lioness program."

At the time of writing, details about the third installment are scarce. Bohen's addition comes in as a major update after the studios greenlit season 3, well after a year. With this, the release will mostly look at the second half of 2026 as the likely window. It's worth noting that the second season premiered in October, and the new edition will mostly follow the same template. The previous two seasons opened to positive critical reviews, with some segments making note of the slow pacing, despite a gripping storyline and Saldaña's performance. It remains to be seen if the new season can fix some of the flaws from its predecessors.