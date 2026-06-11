MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ reboot gets major filming update — everything we know so far about Hulu’s pilot

A surprising clue from one of the reboot’s stars may hint at the direction of Hulu’s new ‘X-Files’ series, but many secrets remain hidden.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) from 'The X-Files: I Want to Believe' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)
A still of Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) from 'The X-Files: I Want to Believe' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)

Fans now finally have confirmation that cameras are rolling on the next chapter of ‘The X-Files’. Himesh Patel, who will lead the upcoming reboot alongside Danielle Deadwyler, has revealed that work on the anticipated project is officially underway. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that he is currently in Vancouver filming the pilot episode for the new series. The update comes as curiosity continues to build around Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on the beloved sci-fi franchise. Details have been kept tightly under wraps, and cast members have largely remained silent about what viewers can expect. Even Patel admitted there is only so much he can say at this stage.

One question he could not answer was whether his character resembles Fox Mulder or Dana Scully, the legendary FBI agents who drove the original series for more than two decades. Fans have been trying to figure out whether the new leads will mirror that famous believer-versus-skeptic formula, but Patel was careful not to reveal anything that might give away story details. Still, he shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes moment that may offer a tiny clue. He revealed, “There’s a wall just outside Ryan’s office, and they took Polaroids of all of us, and we had to define ourselves as skeptics or believers. I wrote that I’m a believer — but only one time out of 10.” Patel’s description suggests he leans toward skepticism, which naturally led some fans to compare him with Dana Scully.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in a still from 'The X-Files' (Image Source: Fox Television Co. | The X-Files)
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in a still from 'The X-Files' (Image Source: Fox Television Co. | The X-Files)

In the original series, Scully often approached paranormal investigations with scientific reasoning, while Mulder eagerly chased theories involving aliens, conspiracies, and unexplained phenomena. Of course, Patel stopped short of confirming any similarities between his role and Scully. For now, viewers are left piecing together clues where they can find them. While much about the reboot remains a mystery, one storyline has already been revealed. Patel and Deadwyler’s characters are assigned to revive a long-shuttered FBI division that investigates extraterrestrial activity and other unexplained cases. That setup should sound familiar to anyone who watched the original series.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in a still from 'The X-Files' (Image Source: Fox Television Co. | The X-Files)
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in a still from 'The X-Files' (Image Source: Fox Television Co. | The X-Files)

Created by Chris Carter, ‘The X-Files’ first premiered on Fox in 1993 and became one of television’s most recognizable science-fiction dramas. The show followed FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated reports that traditional law enforcement often ignored. The franchise ultimately ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2018. It also expanded beyond television with feature films released in 1998 and 2008. A spinoff series, ‘The Lone Gunmen’, briefly attempted to expand the universe as well. For now, Hulu has only commissioned a pilot episode. The streaming platform has increasingly relied on pilot testing before committing to full series orders, so the project’s future will depend on how executives respond to the completed episode.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Heated Rivalry’ star’s ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ debut gets first look — here’s when his episode airs
TV

‘Heated Rivalry’ star’s ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ debut gets first look — here’s when his episode airs

An interrogation takes an explosive turn when a mysterious new suspect clashes with JJ in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution'
52 minutes ago
Who is Richard Warren’s last surviving descendant? ‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 9 finally solves the mystery
TV

Who is Richard Warren’s last surviving descendant? ‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 9 finally solves the mystery

The latest episode finds Tom, Patricia, and Wyck searching to identify the founder Richard Warren’s living descendants.
54 minutes ago
Will there be a 'Home Improvement' reboot? Tim Allen shares disappointing update on ABC sitcom's return
TV

Will there be a 'Home Improvement' reboot? Tim Allen shares disappointing update on ABC sitcom's return

The popular ABC sitcom starred Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor and Patricia Richardson as his wife Jill
1 hour ago
‘Baywatch’ reboot adds ‘Song Sung Blue’ actor to recurring cast — what we know about his heartthrob role
TV

‘Baywatch’ reboot adds ‘Song Sung Blue’ actor to recurring cast — what we know about his heartthrob role

A surprising newcomer is heading to the shores of Fox’s ‘Baywatch’ reboot, and his arrival could change everything for one fan-favorite character.
3 hours ago
Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Dan Laine attempts a comeback as it all boils down to the wagers
TV

Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Dan Laine attempts a comeback as it all boils down to the wagers

Dan Laine faced off against AJ Maroney from Boston and Katelyn Mueller-McLean from San Francisco
3 hours ago
Is ‘Every Year After’ based on a true story? Author reveals inspiration behind TV adaptation
TV

Is ‘Every Year After’ based on a true story? Author reveals inspiration behind TV adaptation

The title features the beloved characters Persephone “Percy” Fraser and Sam Florek, played by Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, respectively
4 hours ago
Has 'Sweet Magnolias' been renewed for Season 6? JoAnna Garcia Swisher teases show's future: 'More life to..'
SWEET MAGNOLIAS

Has 'Sweet Magnolias' been renewed for Season 6? JoAnna Garcia Swisher teases show's future: 'More life to..'

Season 5 of 'Sweet Magnolias' moves out of the North Carolina town of Serenity and explores New York City, but has the show been renewed?
12 hours ago
'Only Murders In The Building' adds 7 stars, including 'Bridgerton' fan-favorite for Season 6
BRIDGERTON (2020)

'Only Murders In The Building' adds 7 stars, including 'Bridgerton' fan-favorite for Season 6

Season 6 of 'Only Murders In The Building' will be the first time that the show has ventured overseas, with filming taking place in the UK.
13 hours ago
Why was 'Doctor Who' Christmas special canceled? BBC's statement offers one silver lining
TV

Why was 'Doctor Who' Christmas special canceled? BBC's statement offers one silver lining

The special Christmas episode is somewhat of an institution in the UK, and past favorites include David Tennant's 2005 debut.
17 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Triple Stumper in Final Jeopardy leads to a surprising winner
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Triple Stumper in Final Jeopardy leads to a surprising winner

Peter McFerrin faces off in his seventh straight game against Dan Laine from New Jersey and Wilson Li from New York.
1 day ago