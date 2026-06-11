Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ reboot gets major filming update — everything we know so far about Hulu’s pilot

A surprising clue from one of the reboot’s stars may hint at the direction of Hulu’s new ‘X-Files’ series, but many secrets remain hidden.

Fans now finally have confirmation that cameras are rolling on the next chapter of ‘The X-Files’. Himesh Patel, who will lead the upcoming reboot alongside Danielle Deadwyler, has revealed that work on the anticipated project is officially underway. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that he is currently in Vancouver filming the pilot episode for the new series. The update comes as curiosity continues to build around Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on the beloved sci-fi franchise. Details have been kept tightly under wraps, and cast members have largely remained silent about what viewers can expect. Even Patel admitted there is only so much he can say at this stage.

One question he could not answer was whether his character resembles Fox Mulder or Dana Scully, the legendary FBI agents who drove the original series for more than two decades. Fans have been trying to figure out whether the new leads will mirror that famous believer-versus-skeptic formula, but Patel was careful not to reveal anything that might give away story details. Still, he shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes moment that may offer a tiny clue. He revealed, “There’s a wall just outside Ryan’s office, and they took Polaroids of all of us, and we had to define ourselves as skeptics or believers. I wrote that I’m a believer — but only one time out of 10.” Patel’s description suggests he leans toward skepticism, which naturally led some fans to compare him with Dana Scully.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in a still from 'The X-Files' (Image Source: Fox Television Co. | The X-Files)

In the original series, Scully often approached paranormal investigations with scientific reasoning, while Mulder eagerly chased theories involving aliens, conspiracies, and unexplained phenomena. Of course, Patel stopped short of confirming any similarities between his role and Scully. For now, viewers are left piecing together clues where they can find them. While much about the reboot remains a mystery, one storyline has already been revealed. Patel and Deadwyler’s characters are assigned to revive a long-shuttered FBI division that investigates extraterrestrial activity and other unexplained cases. That setup should sound familiar to anyone who watched the original series.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in a still from 'The X-Files' (Image Source: Fox Television Co. | The X-Files)

Created by Chris Carter, ‘The X-Files’ first premiered on Fox in 1993 and became one of television’s most recognizable science-fiction dramas. The show followed FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated reports that traditional law enforcement often ignored. The franchise ultimately ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2018. It also expanded beyond television with feature films released in 1998 and 2008. A spinoff series, ‘The Lone Gunmen’, briefly attempted to expand the universe as well. For now, Hulu has only commissioned a pilot episode. The streaming platform has increasingly relied on pilot testing before committing to full series orders, so the project’s future will depend on how executives respond to the completed episode.