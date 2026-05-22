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Why was Tom Hardy removed from 'MobLand?' Inside the major behind the scenes fallout

Following severe on-set clashes, Paramount's hit gangster thriller faces a massive shakeup that can completely transform Season 3.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A stil of Tom Hardy as Harry in 'Mobland' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount+)
A stil of Tom Hardy as Harry in 'Mobland' (Cover Image Credit: Paramount+)

Paramount+ crime drama 'MobLand' proved a massive success last spring, quickly becoming the streamer's biggest original series outside the Taylor Sheridan universe. The gritty gangster thriller led by Tom Hardy surprised viewers with an ensemble of popular British actors and a gripping narrative throughout its 10-episode run. However, a disappointing update reveals that Hardy will not appear in the show after Season 2. The news was corroborated by Variety, which reported that the lead star was not asked to return to the series following on-set issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others. Ahead of Hardy’s ouster, Butterworth had reportedly threatened to quit the series, per TVInsider.

Pierce Brosnahan and Tom Hardy in 'Mobland' Season 1 (Image Credit: Paramount+)
A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'Mobland' Season 1 (Image Credit: Paramount+)

Created by Ronan Bennett, 'MobLand' follows Hardy's Harry Da Souza, a fixer for an Irish crime family in London. The dysfunctional Harrigan crime family, headed by Conrad Harrigan and his wife, Maeve, gets entangled in dangerous plots, often as a direct result of their hasty decisions. The narrative also focuses on a brutal power struggle between the Harrigans and another crime family, the Stevensons, whose long-running feud threatens to erupt into an all-out gang war. Harry is always at the center of the chaos, cleaning up problems before they spiral out of control, and he finds himself trapped between loyalty, survival, family, and ambition.

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in 'MobLand' (Image Credit: Paramount+)
Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in 'MobLand' (Image Credit: Paramount+)

There have been previous reports of Hardy clashing with co-workers on set. While filming George Miller's 'Mad Max: Fury Road', he notoriously fell out with co-star Charlize Theron. Author Kyle Buchanan noted in his book about the making of 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' that the actor was frequently aggressive during filming. Season 2 of 'MobLand' has already wrapped production. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hardy said the upcoming season has a much wider scope, with the story exploring the international elements of organized crime. 

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus in a still from 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (@warnerbrospictures)
Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus in a still from 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (@warnerbrospictures)

"There are international elements to organized crime which are touched on in Season 1 and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan, and the variable commodities that move around Europe," he said. 'MobLand' Season 2 is confirmed to premiere on Paramount+ in the second half of 2026. However, an official premiere date has not yet been set. Legendary director Guy Ritchie, who directed the first two episodes of the debut season, will be back as an executive producer.

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