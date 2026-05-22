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HBO’s ‘Task’ reveals Mark Ruffalo's new FBI team as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Yellowstone’ actors join Season 2

‘Task’ Season 2 is bringing in a new group of agents as Tom Brandis returns to lead another dangerous FBI operation
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis from the 'Task' official trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hbomax)
A screengrab of Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis from the 'Task' official trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hbomax)

Season 2 of ‘Task’ is shaking things up before cameras start rolling again. HBO’s crime series, led by Mark Ruffalo, is bringing in an entirely new group of agents for its next chapter. The first season introduced viewers to Tom Brandis, Ruffalo’s worn-down but sharp FBI agent operating in the Philadelphia area. He headed a special task force that chased down a violent robbery crew targeting stash houses linked to outlaw biker gangs. Apparently, HBO liked what it saw as the network renewed the series back in November 2025, only a couple of months after its debut. But instead of sticking with the same structure, Season 2 is hitting the reset button on the task force itself.

(L-R) A still of Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver, Fabien Frankel, and Thuso Mbedu 'Task' (Image Source: Task | @hbo)
A still of Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver, Fabien Frankel, and Thuso Mbedu from 'Task' (Image Source: Instagram | @hbo)

Brandis is returning, but the agents around him will be different this time. According to Deadline, Harry Melling, Adam Nagaitis, and Aminah Nieves are joining the HBO drama as members of the new operation. Their arrival follows the earlier announcement that Mahershala Ali had already signed on for the second season. Melling’s casting is especially interesting because viewers still instantly remember him as Dudley Dursley from the ‘Harry Potter’ films. In ‘Task’, he will portray Brennan Boylan, a DEA agent with a short temper and a personality ready to explode at any moment. Nagaitis, meanwhile, has been cast as Luke Clemmons, another DEA agent who apparently balances things out. His character is said to stay calm under pressure and remain fiercely loyal to his team. 

Then there is Nieves, who will play Nataly Zamora, an FBI agent raising a young family while also trying to protect the neighborhood she grew up in. HBO described her character as practical and tough. Nieves has been gaining attention recently thanks to roles in ‘1923’, a ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, and the film ‘A House of Dynamite’. Of course, another talking point remains Ali joining the series. The two-time Oscar winner will play Eddie Barnes, a respected DEA figure whose unit clashes directly with Brandis and his people. 

A still of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey from 'Task' (Cover Image Source: Task | @hbo)
A still of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey from 'Task' (Image Source: Instagram | @hbo)

HBO also released a brief description of the new season, teasing that Brandis will lead another task force but struggle to figure out exactly who the real targets are as the operation gets more complicated. Season 1 focused on Robbie Prendergrast, played by Tom Pelphrey, who secretly led a robbery crew while pretending to be an ordinary suburban family man. That contrast became one of the show’s strongest hooks. The series loved putting seemingly ordinary people into ugly situations, and it seems likely Season 2 will continue that approach. At this point, HBO has not yet announced an official premiere date for Season 2.

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