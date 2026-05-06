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'Going Dutch' axed after 2 seasons and now Fox is left with just one live-action half-hour comedy

The network canceled Denis Leary’s quirky military comedy to accommodate its new programming strategy just after two seasons.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of Denis Leary from the trailer of 'Going Dutch' (Cover Image Credit: Fox | YouTube)
A still of Denis Leary from the trailer of 'Going Dutch' (Cover Image Credit: Fox | YouTube)

The Denis Leary-led sitcom 'Going Dutch' will not return for a third season. Variety reported that the network has officially canceled the show. The sitcom centers on the experiences of Col. Patrick Quinn, Leary's character, after he is assigned to the least strategic base in the United States Army. The base, located in the Netherlands, is also a Michelin-starred commissary and the only fromagerie in the U.S. Army. Quinn's estranged daughter, Maggie, was the interim commander until he arrived and found himself among some of the most unusual officers.

Danny Pudi and Taylor Misiak in 'Going Dutch' (Image Credit: Fox)
Danny Pudi and Taylor Misiak in 'Going Dutch' (Image Credit: Fox)

The official logline for the show states, "The arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary)—after an epically unfiltered rant—is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin-star commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Misiak)."

Going Dutch (Cover Image Credit: FOX | YouTube)
Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak in 'Going Dutch' (Image Credit: Fox | YouTube)

With the cancellation of 'Going Dutch,' the only live-action comedy show left on Fox is 'Animal Control,' starring Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel, and Grace Palmer. The network renewed McHale's show for a fifth season earlier this year. 'Doc', 'Best Medicine', 'Memory of a Killer', 'The Simpsons', 'Bob’s Burgers', and 'Family Guy' are among the shows that have been renewed. In recent years, Fox has trimmed down its scripted programming, focusing more on unscripted formats and game shows. Another addition to its slate is a new dating show, 'Marriage Market,' hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings.

Kristen Johnston as General Martin (Image Credit: Fox | YouTube)
Kristen Johnston as General Martin (Image Credit: Fox | YouTube)

'Going Dutch' was created by Joel Church-Cooper, with Taylor Misiak as Captain Maggie Quinn, Danny Pudi as Major Abraham Shah, Laci Mosley as Sergeant Dana Conway, and Hal Cumpston as Corporal Elias Papadakis. Joe Morton, Catherine Tate, and Kristen Johnston also appeared in recurring roles. Denis Leary and his son, Jack Leary, also served as executive producers. Despite a talented cast, the show failed to generate much interest among viewers. Its premiere season received a lukewarm critical reception and modest ratings, which further declined to an average of under 2 million in the second season. 'Going Dutch' aired its final episode on April 23. On Monday, Fox is set to announce its next-season lineup at its annual upfront presentation.

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