From aliens to hive minds: 5 wild ‘Pluribus’ fan theories that might just come true

Fans of Apple TV’s ‘Pluribus’ are buzzing with wild theories about aliens, hive minds, and humanity’s mysterious future.

It seems like the fans can’t get enough of the Apple TV series ‘Pluribus.’ For the unversed, let us share with you that ‘Pluribus’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction psychological thriller television series that has been created by Vince Gilligan, well-known for his work on the hit AMC crime drama series ‘Breaking Bad’ and its spin-off ‘Better Call Saul.’ The sci-fi series revolves around a fantasy romance writer named Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) who is one of the 13 humans left on Earth following the outbreak of an extraterrestrial virus that has transformed the world's human population into a peaceful and content hive mind. The first two episodes of the show dropped on November 7, and since then, the Reddit users have flooded the comments section of the discussion thread with different theories.

The aliens are refining their virus on Earth

Carol is one of the 13 people on Earth immune to the virus. On the show, Sturka is informed that the hive mind will cater to her every whim to keep her happy until they find out ‘what’s wrong with her?’ One Reddit user wrote, “I don’t think it’s just about expanding numbers. I think it’s about improving the strain itself.” According to this fan theory, the aliens are modifying and improving their specialized RNA sequence so that it turns out to be more effective on the next planet that’s on their radar.

The virus may be irreversible

Carol wants to undo the effects of the virus and get things back to normal. However, it seems like that is impossible. When the extraterrestrial virus didn’t work on her partner, Helen, she died immediately. Up until now, no evidence has proven that the hive mind can be turned off. Another Reddit theorizer penned, “If you were to disconnect a person from the hive-mind, there's a high chance the disconnected body would just be non-functional.” As of now, Carol has no conclusive evidence regarding the reversibility of the virus.

Carol is not asking the right questions

In ‘Pluribus’ Episode 2, Carol met some of the unaffected individuals. Then, Carol seemed as clueless as the viewers, as she didn’t have many details about what exactly was happening to them. This annoyed many Reddit users who had numerous questions that she should have asked the aliens. One Reddit user commented, “YOU CAN JUST POLL ALL OF HUMANITY ON THINGS.”

Are the affected humans still eating food?

At the moment, many fans are wondering whether the humans affected by the virus still eat food, and do they need sleep. What are their basic needs? A Reddit user quipped, “A Soylent Green situation is likely not off the table. The millions of dead humans caused by the virus takeover is a widely available calorie and protein resource they would absolutely take advantage of.”

Carol should just join them to learn more about the virus

One netizen stopped by the comments and remarked, “I’d like to spend a little more time with the idea of a dystopia that’s not evil, but different: a zombie horde that you’d also maybe, just maybe, want to join.” Another person noted, “Love watching them all prep, manage, and fly planes perfectly. Cleaning up the city. Helping each other without words. It's all just wonderful competence. Each cog doing its part in this complex machine perfectly. Each person is just laser-focused, precise, and successful.” In case you’re wondering, the third episode of ‘Pluribus,’ which has been titled ‘Grenade,’ is scheduled to release on November 14, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV.