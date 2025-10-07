'The X-Files' star offers cryptic take on his character returning in Ryan Coogler's reboot

'The X-Files' star Robert Patrick shared his thoughts on returning to Ryan Coogler's reboot of the iconic 90s show. While there isn't much information on the new project, the 'Sinners' director mentioned that he was keen on get cracking on the X-Files reboot after the success of Michael B. Jordan's vampire thriller. Earlier, series stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson were eager to return to the show, and now Patrick was one of the stars weighing in on the possibility of a return.

"It’d be interesting to see what’s happened to him in the elapsed time between him being there and wherever they pick up," Patrick told ScreenRant. "They’ve never had me back before, because of my schedule. I’ve always been too busy. But that’s the character that’s most dear to my heart, and what I loved about him was that he was a very strong, tough guy, but had a heart of gold. That’s why he’s so dear to me."

Patrick played FBI agent John Doggett during the show's original nine-season run, but was one of the notable absentees when the show was revived in the mid-2010s as he was not keen on reprising his role after the show was cancelled following his commitment for a five-year stretch. A few years later, he had a different opinion stating that he was willing to return for Season 11 if he was offered a role. While he was initially part of the edition, his commitment to CBS's 'Scorpion' forced the 'The X-Files' think-tank to write him out of the show.

Previously, Coogler caused quite the flutter on social media when he revealed he was keen on working on the show. "I’ve been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it,” Coogler said while speaking on the 'Last Podcast on the Left,' and addding that it was next on his list. "Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f*****g scary."

'The X-Files' aired on Fox for nine seasons between 1993-01. It was revived at the network for the two more rounds. According to Variety, the 'Black Panther' director is developing the reboot through his deal with Walt Disney Television. In the meantime, Patrick will be next seen on 'Tulsa King' Season 3 on Paramount+. As for Coogler, it will be interesting to see the treatment the revival will receive with him at the helm.