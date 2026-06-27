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Emma Roberts to reprise iconic role in Disney’s new ‘Aquamarine’ TV series — what we know so far

Disney is returning to one of its cult-favorite fantasy films with a fresh story, a new heroine, and one familiar face from the original movie.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Emma Roberts, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, and Sara Paxton (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)
A still from 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Emma Roberts, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, and Sara Paxton (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

Nearly two decades after ‘Aquamarine’ first splashed onto movie screens, Disney is bringing the beloved mermaid story back in a new format. This time, instead of another feature film, the fantasy tale is heading to television. According to Variety, Disney+ and Disney Channel have officially handed a pilot order to a series based on the 2006 movie. The project is still in its early stages, but it already has one familiar face attached. Emma Roberts, who starred in the original film, is returning to the franchise, though not in the way longtime fans might expect. Rather than leading the story once again, Roberts will make a guest appearance as Claire Brown, the same character she played in the film released nearly 20 years ago. She is also stepping behind the camera as one of the executive producers.

A still from 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Emma Roberts and Joanna “JoJo” Levesque (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)
A still from 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Emma Roberts and Joanna “JoJo” Levesque (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

The upcoming pilot is being written by Sarah Watson, while Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the original movie, is back to direct the pilot and executive produce. Susan Cartsonis, producer of the 2006 film, is also returning as an executive producer. Although several creative figures from the original production are returning, not everyone involved with the first movie is making the trip back. John Quaintance and Jessica Bendinger, who wrote the screenplay for the 2006 feature, are not participating in the television adaptation. Alice Hoffman, whose novel inspired the film, is also not attached to the pilot. Instead of retelling the same story, Disney appears to be steering the franchise in a fresh direction with a new main character.

A still from 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Sara Paxton (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)
A still from 'Aquamarine' movie featuring Sara Paxton (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

The series will follow a teenage girl named Coral, who moves to what seems like a peaceful coastal town. The official synopsis reads, “When teenage Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother’s disappearance—and discovers her mother was a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface.” Exactly how Roberts’ Claire Brown fits into Coral’s story remains one of the biggest unanswered questions. Disney has only confirmed that Roberts will appear as a guest star, leaving viewers to wonder whether Claire serves as a mentor, a family friend, or someone connected to the mystery surrounding Coral’s mother.

The original ‘Aquamarine’ featured Roberts alongside Joanna “JoJo” Levesque and Sara Paxton. Roberts played Claire, while Levesque portrayed her best friend Hailey. Together, the two teenagers tried to help Aquamarine, a mermaid played by Paxton, convince the boy she loved that true love really existed before she was forced to return to the ocean. At this stage, however, there are still plenty of details under wraps. The project has only received a pilot order, meaning Disney has not yet committed to a full season. No additional cast members have been announced beyond Roberts, and there is currently no release window.

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