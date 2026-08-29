Two actors from the OG ‘Aquamarine’ set to reprise their parts in sequel

‘Aquamarine’ sequel series adds a new ensemble along with two OG characters to round out their cast

Another beloved 2000s movie is returning with a sequel, bringing some of its OG characters. After titles like 'The Devil Wears Prada,' 'The Incredibles,' and many more, the latest entrant set to join the list is 'Aquamarine.' The teen fantasy movie, released in 2006, has gained cult status. Hence, it was not a surprise when Disney+ announced a sequel series is in the works during the spring of 2026, according to PEOPLE. Nostalgia is apparently the flavor of the season, and the streamer, like many, wanted to cash in on it. Now, more details about the sequel series are out; even though it will be centered around a new character, two OGs have been tapped to play pivotal parts.

A still of Raymond from 'Aquamarine' — (Image Source: Alamy)

Jake McDorman, who played Raymond in the original movie, will reprise the character in the sequel series. In the 2006 movie, Raymond was the love interest of Aquamarine, a mermaid played by Sara Paxton. Aquamarine, with the help of Claire (Emma Roberts) and Hailey (Joanna "JoJo" Levesque), tries to get Raymond to fall in love with her so she can escape an arranged marriage. Ultimately, he does not fall in love with her, and it is the power of friendship that saves Aquamarine. However, the couple promises to keep in touch. It seems the relationship did turn out to be something more. The sequel will apparently focus on their daughter Coral, played by Kenzi Richardson. McDorman will not only star in the series, but also serve as an executive producer. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the original, is also back for the sequel.

A still from 'Aquamarine'(Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

Coral has been described as "a thoughtful and artistic teenager who discovers she is half mermaid and must navigate adolescence, identity and the absence of the mother she never knew" by official sources. According to the official logline, the pilot will feature Coral moving to a dreamy seaside town where she starts "unraveling the truth behind her mother's disappearance — and discovers her mother was a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface." The description also reveals that Raymond is now a single father, struggling to contend with Coral's "growing independence while still mourning the loss of Aquamarine." They will be joined by Briella Guiza, who will play Coral's friend Mia, an "edgy, funny and fiercely authentic best friend, whose intelligence, creativity and outsider confidence challenge Coral's desire to fit in."

A still of Claire and Hailey from 'Aquamarine' (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyplus)

Annika Reese is set to play the queen bee who is "not your stereotypical mean girl. Her tough exterior masks that there’s a lot brewing beneath the surface." Theodore Dalton will take over from McDorman as the series' heartthrob who is "a soulful and likable surfer whose easy charm and emotional depth draw Coral in, even as their connection is complicated by the beach club’s social dynamics."

Emma Roberts, who starred in the original, is also back in a guest appearance. Also, she will serve as an executive producer. "I'm so excited to bring Claire back to life as a grown-up," she shared with PEOPLE. "I remember when I read the pilot, I literally got choked up. I didn't think I would have such an emotional reaction to it, but I definitely got a little teary-eyed." It remains to be seen whether other OG characters will return. Levesque expressed interest in reprising Hailey and revealed she has had "preliminary conversations" about her return, suggesting that more additions could be made in the future. 'Aquamarine' is currently streaming on Disney+.