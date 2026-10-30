Netflix is developing a live-action ‘PUBG’ series with ‘Atlanta’ star Donald Glover

Stephen Glover joins his brother as writer and executive producer on the battle royale adaptation

Netflix will adapt ‘PUBG’ into a live-action series written, directed, executive produced, and starring Donald Glover, Krafton announced on Thursday. The South Korean publisher added that the two-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner will be working alongside his brother Stephen Glover as a writer and executive producer. The show will also be executive produced by Michael Schaefer of NEON TV, Fam Udeorji of Gilga, and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee of Krafton’s entertainment division – LV3H. The entertainment division will assist with developing and producing the series, as part of an effort to expand into video content. Further details will be provided at a later date.

Donald Glover attends the ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ Tokyo Photocall on March 26, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Mila Gruber)

Following a long negotiation process, the collaboration was developed from the exclusive partnership between Netflix and Krafton. Netflix then brought in Donald Glover. Neither has revealed any additional casting, what role Donald will play, or what the story will involve. ‘PUBG’ joins an already impressive line-up of gaming adaptations for Netflix, including ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,’ ‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch,’ and ‘Devil May Cry.’ They also have an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series and a ‘Gears of War’ movie in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Donald has previously collaborated with his brother on a series. He created and starred in FX’s ‘Atlanta,’ which ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2022. He played Earn Marks alongside Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. Stephen also worked as a writer and executive producer on the show. The show won the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes. Donald also won Best Actor – Musical or Comedy. Donald also won the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for directing the Season 1 episode ‘B.A.N.,’ which he wrote but wasn’t in. He became the first Black Director to win in the category. Before ‘Atlanta,’ Donald played Troy Barnes on ‘Community’ since 2009. He also released ‘This Is America’ as Childish Gambino in 2018.

A still from ‘PUBG’ (Image Source: PUBG.com)

On the other hand, ‘PUBG,’ released in 2017 as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is a free-to-play battle royale game available on PC, mobile, and console. Players parachute down onto a map like Erangel and scavenge for equipment while the playable area decreases. The aim is to be the last player standing to receive the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” message. By January 2018, the game had 3.25 million concurrent players on Steam. This was eight years ago and helped launch the Battle Royale trend. The game also has seven Guinness World Records.