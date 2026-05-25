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Will Cal return in 'Marshals' Season 2? Logan Marshall-Green reveals the fan favorite character's fate

Cal finds himself ambushed by gunmen in the Season 1 finale of the CBS series 'Marshals,' with his fate left up in the air.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) in 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) in 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'Marshals' Season 1, episode 13, titled 'Wolves at the Door,' ended with several cliffhangers. One of them put the lives of fan favorite Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Isabel 'Belle' Turek-Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) in danger. The pair went to investigate the assassination attempt on Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and after seeing Tom Weaver’s foreman in an incriminating situation get ambushed by several gunmen. The twist led many fans to speculate whether the pair would return in the next season. Marshall-Green hinted at his character's fate in the next season during his interview with TV Insider. Season 2 of the CBS show is already in production. However, Marshall-Green did not mention it directly, but the way he talked about the filming appeared as if he were part of it.

Still of Cal in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Fred Hayes)
A still of Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Fred Hayes)

In the interview, he revealed obtaining a script for Season 2, which also puts Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) in focus. “Well, I’ve only read the first script, and he (Tom Weaver) will be right there at the top of Season 2,” he shared. “He will be the big bad, and there’ll be a lot of consequences.” The actor also revealed that there would be no time jump between the Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere. “We pick up right where we left off, I mean literally and figuratively,” the actor explained. “No rest for the wicked.” It is possible that Cal is severely injured and later succumbs to his death. But as of now, he will certainly be part of the first few episodes in the sophomore installment. 

Still of Cal and Kayce in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)
A still of Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

Marshall-Green confirmed that he will definitely be present in the first episode of Season 2, per Men's Journal. During the conversation, he hinted at returning for episode 2 as well, where he would have a lot thrown at him. He does not reveal much about the plot, but if he had any choice, he would keep the "stakes" high. The shooting is not the only problem Cal is facing in his life, as he has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer and had plans to go to Utah to get it treated. There were some positive developments, though, like Maddy (Morgan Lindholm) calling him Dad for the first time in their conversation.

Still of Cal and Belle in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)
A still of Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Isabel 'Belle' Turek-Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

As per the actor, even if Cal survives the shootout, he will still be put through the wringer. "I think Cal's like three trash cans and two lids. The second he gets two lids on, he's got one open, and that's going to be more of the same," Marshall-Green shared. "There's never really been a chance to breathe, pun unintended, in a way for him. That's why he finally allows Belle into his fold. It's not over." Right before everything went south, Cal and Belle seemed to be open to giving their relationship a shot. 

Still of Cal and Maddie in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)
A still of Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Maddy (Morgan Lindholm) in 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS)

The actor wants to be as authentic as possible in the show, and hence, does not want any breaks for Cal, especially regarding his cancer battle. "There's always something and the next phase is going to be this cancer," Marshall-Green shared. "And if he survives this attack that you leave him on, I hope that Spencer and the writers will take him to task. I don't want to, as someone who has been through a lot of cancer in my family, other people, not my own. I don't want a pussyfoot around it. I want the stakes to be as high as possible, and that's something I always talk about on set every day, every sentence, every scene. Stakes are high and keep them high. So even though it was great to hear my daughter say the word dad, there's always something coming down the road with life. And I think that Spencer does a great job dolling that out." Yellowstone spin-off 'Marshals' will return next fall on CBS

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