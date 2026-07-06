Where is Tumbleton? ‘HOTD’ Season 3’s town explained and its importance

Tumbleton is taken by Ormund in the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’, putting Rhaneyra in a difficult situation.

George R.R. Martin made a complex universe through his 'Game of Thrones' saga. Places like Winterfell, King's Landing, and Casterly Rock have long become a part of pop culture. Another name got added to the list today: Tumbleton. In the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon' (HOTD), Tumbleton became a crucial part of the Targaryen lore. The market town was mentioned for the first time in Episode 3, titled 'Rhaenyra Triumphant,' by Ser Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew). The newly knighted dragonseed enquired when Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) plans to fulfill her promises. Rhaenyra, in turn, asks him about his wife, and the knight replies that she is no longer in King's Landing. She shifted to Tumbleton with her brother. "There was nothing for her here," he added.

'House of the Dragon' still featuring Rhaenyra (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)

Rhaenyra asks him to "send for her," and she will set aside a house for them on Visenya's Hill. The catch was that she would do so after everything around her stabilized, which does not seem to be a quick affair. The biggest blow comes at the end of the episode when a messenger from Tumbleton relays that Ormund (James Norton) took over the market town. The town has bent the knee to Rhaneyra and become loyal to her cause. It is also the place from which she is expecting resources to replenish the starving civilians of King's Landing. Hence, it is of great importance for Rhaneyra, and seizing the place is a great win for Greens.

Adam Brown will play Lord Footly in HOTD (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neil Mockford / Contributor)

George R. R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' establishes Tumbleton as a site for many decisive moments in the war. As per the book, the market-town is "some 50 leagues southwest of King's Landing." The place starts from the Mander River and thrived during the Civil War. It was ruled by House Footly, which, as per casting updates, will soon appear on the show. The area is also of paramount military importance, as it is the last town standing between King's Landing and the massive army spearheaded by Ormund. Despite holding such value, the town was apparently guarded by just 40 individuals during 'Dance of the Dragons.' Hence, it was child's play for Ormund to intrude on the place.

Is this what will lead Hugh to betray Rhaenyra? He already seems dissatisfied with what she's offering him pic.twitter.com/SuUtoxWyUy — Apex (@Apex_willye) July 6, 2026

Two pivotal battles occurred in the place in George R. R. Martin's universe. The 'First Battle' handed a decisive loss to the Blacks, as two dragonseeds turned their backs on them. Seeds of this upcoming betrayal are already visible, as Ser Hugh and Ser Ulf White are either constantly getting disrespected or disregarded by nobles. Both joined hands with the Greens and plundered the town. Ormund lost his life, which turned his army into savages who looted the smallfolk and committed crimes beyond comprehension. In the Second Battle of Tumblelton, Addam snatched the victory for Blacks, but still they were unable to take back the market town, as Greens barricaded it.

Dragonseeds being knighted amongst chaos in HOTD (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Ollie Upton/HBO)

Prince Daeron lost his life in the second battle. This, along with the disintegration of considerable military power, forced the Greens to retreat from Tumbleton. The fear of what transpired in Tumbleton led to riots in King's Landing, which ultimately sealed Rhaenyra's fate. It is unlikely that things will transpire in the show the way they did in the book. However, the place will definitely witness some high-octane twists and turns that will change the fate of the Targaryens forever. 'House of the Dragon' continues to air every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.