Where was 'Dune: Prophecy' filmed? Historically rich places should be your next travel destination

Before immersing yourself into the world of 'Dune' with new series, check out the filming locations that will mesmerize you

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you are a fan of 'Dune' franchise, the stunning filming locations of 'Dune Prophecy' must be your next travel destination. The upcoming series serves as a prequel to 2021's 'Dune' film and explores the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit.

Beyond the deep exploration of the sisterhood, it's the mesmerizing locations that might steal your heart. The creators of the series, Diane Ademu-John, and Alison Schapker, chose two standout places to bring the vastness of the Dune universe to life. Check them out:

1. Budapest

Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is often described as 'Paris of the East'. If you are planning to travel to Europe, you must consider witnessing the city's grand architecture. It not only has a rich history but is also a feast for the eyes. By taking a stroll through Budapest’s cobbled streets and majestic buildings you can almost feel the weight of a thousand-year-old story unfolding around you. For fans of 'Dune', it's a rare chance to witness a city that feels both ancient and futuristic.

2. Jordan

Jordan, bordered by Syria to the north, is a country where the landscapes are as dramatic as the stories that take place there. The country takes its name after the Jordan River which is located along the country's western border and flows into the Dead Sea. Its sweeping deserts offer a timeless scenery making it a perfect backdrop for the mystical lands of 'Dune: Prophecy'.

How to stream 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

'Dune: Prophecy' stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen and Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen. The series is set to premiere on Sunday, November 17, airing on HBO and streaming digitally on Max.

