Is Sunfyre really dead? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 4 ending explained

The latest episode of the fantasy drama series leaves Sunfyre’s fate in doubt after Aegon reunites with his beloved dragon.

'House of the Dragon' (HOTD) Season 3 has taken some creative detours from the source material, aka George R. R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood.' The most noteworthy changes in the third installment concern the friends-turned-enemies Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) strategic alliance to help the latter ascend the Iron Throne and the circumstances surrounding Jace's death in the premiere episode. But the show's latest episode may have added another narrative shift, involving King Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) dragon, Sunfyre. After watching Episode 4 on July 12 on HBO and HBO Max, fans are left wondering whether Sunfyre is alive or dead. The episode, titled 'Tumbleton,' was directed by Clare Kilner from a screenplay written by David Hancock.

An image of the dragon Sunfyre from 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 (Image Source: HBO | House of the Dragon)

In 'HOTD' Season 2, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) had ordered Vhagar to attack Aegon and Sunfyre to clear his path to the Iron Throne. As a result, both Aegon and Sunfyre suffered serious injuries, which Aegon survived, but Sunfyre did not. Moreover, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) had confirmed that Sunfyre had died from his injuries. But in the show's latest episode, Aegon and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) come across a seemingly dead Sunfyre at Rook's Rest. Aegon, who has been in hiding since Queen Rhaenyra declared him dead to solidify her claim as the rightful heir, is visibly emotional and refuses to believe his dragon is dead. He insists that Sunfyre is alive and that he can hear his heartbeat, despite the locals claiming the dragon has been long dead. Episode 4 does not explicitly clarify whether Sunfyre is alive or dead, but his fate has lasting consequences on the show's larger narrative.

An image of Queen Rhaenyra from 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Ollie Upton)

If the dragon is truly dead, it marks another pivot from the book, where Sunfyre heals from his injuries and plays an important role in Rhaenyra's eventual fate. According to the book, Rhaenyra's chaotic reign ends after the citizens of King's Landing turn their backs on her. She is forced to flee the city and live in exile. But her fate is sealed after one of her allies betrays her and brings her to King Aegon, who has ascended the throne in her absence. The former queen meets a gruesome death after her half-brother unleashes Sunfyre's wrath on her. The dragon burns her body with fire and proceeds to eat her corpse in six bites, leaving behind only her shin. Her son, Aegon the Younger, is forced to watch the entire ordeal. Longtime fans may remember that Joffrey Baratheon recounts her brutal death to Margaery Tyrell in 'Game of Thrones' Season 3.

An image of Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen in 'HOTD' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Theo Whiteman)

'House of the Dragon' has drawn backlash from author Martin and the book's dedicated fans for deviating from the books, and it seems like the show is poised for more changes ahead. If Sunfyre has indeed perished, then the HBO drama series will have to come up with another plan to showcase Rhaenyra's gruesome death on screen. For now, fans will have to wait until next week to find out whether Sunfyre survives his injuries and reunites with Aegon. 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 will drop its next episode on Sunday, July 19, on HBO and HBO Max.