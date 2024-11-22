'Joy' Review: James Norton starrer is a perfect recipe of science with raw human emotions

Netflix's 'Joy' offers behind-the-scene struggles faced by the brains behind IVF

Contains spoilers for 'Joy'

There are rare times when Hollywood focuses on just science rather than its go-to-genre science fiction; however, Netflix's latest release, 'Joy,' is one perfect example, which takes a page from the contemporary science breakthrough and presents the complications behind it. In addition, 'Joy' also sheds light on the fact that the things that are so common today faced massive hostility, criticism, and struggle during its inception. Directed by Ben Taylor, 'Joy' is a biographical movie that explores the struggle of the pioneers of IVF, back in the 1960s and 1970s.

Brimming with British accents, 'Joy' as a movie can be characterized as a heartwarming and inspiring story of three humans who struggled but never gave up on their goal. The big takeaway I had from the movie is how our society is always the first to throw fingers at things that do not meet social norms. While I understand that a baby created by a lab-fertilized egg was weird at the time, the fact that the three courageous hearts continued to work toward their goal even though they were suffering greatly behind the scenes is truly commendable.

'Joy' captures the inspiring journey of pioneers of IVF

'Joy' features Bill Nighy, James Norton, and Thomasin McKenzie in lead roles (Netflix)

'Joy' offers a heartwarming yet thought-provoking story that follows the journey of three researchers: Robert Edwards (James Norton), Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy), and Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie). As the trio embarks on a journey to make dreams a reality, they are increasingly stopped by roadblocks. From public scrutiny to family issues, the film recounts the struggles of the trio, who worked tirelessly against various challenges to make IVF a reality.

The film explores the personal sacrifices and the emotional toll the project took on the three researchers, who were continually subjected to extensive criticism. The screenplay by Jack Thorne is neatly written and effectively depicts the emotional costs that the characters experience. In some ways, the film reflects the massive influence of Edwards, Steptoe, and Purdy's work, which continues to change many people's lives even today. What makes the plotline so great is how it shows the opposition to IVF from both the medical profession and the general public, but when everything comes together in the end, you can't help but feel happy because all of the trio's hard work was finally rewarded.

'Joy' flourishes on stellar performances by star cast

A still from 'Joy' (Netflix)

The performances in 'Joy' are the soul of the movie, as the actors literally have made sure that viewers get to see the characters and their struggles beyond the camera lens. Bill Nighy brings depth to the character of seasoned professional Patrick Steptoe. Nighy brings subtility to his acting with his manners, which will make you forget about Nighy as you can only see Steptoe on the screen. James Norton is the perfect choice for Robert Edwards, as he not only looks the part but gives the character an authenticity that resonates deeply. Norton's character, in a way, is the anchor who brings the team together and gives his all to the breakthrough.

Thomasin McKenzie excels as Jean Purdy and can be labeled as the soul of 'Joy.' She delivers a very grounded and relatable performance. Her expression and mannerisms in the movie prove her wide range of acting. In some ways, McKenzie served as the emotional center of the film, lending an emotional edge to the writing. That being said, 'Joy' is in every way a great watch. The fact that IVF is the normal procedure these days has also helped many families make it all the way more endearing, and one must watch to understand that even the greatest things have to face criticism. If you want something hard-hitting but heartfelt, 'Joy' should be on the top of your watchlist.

'Joy' trailer