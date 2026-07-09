‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against

‘Summer House’ earned its first Emmy nomination after 10 seasons, joining a competitive field in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

After spending nearly a decade serving up relationship drama and unforgettable Hamptons summers, ‘Summer House’ has finally earned a place on television’s biggest awards stage. The long-running Bravo reality series received its first-ever Emmy nomination, marking a huge moment for the franchise after 10 seasons on the air. The 2026 Emmy nominations, announced on July 8, included ‘Summer House’ in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. It is the first time the series has been recognized by the Television Academy. Of course, winning the trophy won’t be easy. ‘Summer House’ will compete against a lineup of popular reality series that have built loyal fan bases of their own. The category also includes Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’, Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum’, MTV’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked’, and Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’.

With such a varied field, the competition is expected to be one of the more closely watched reality races at this year’s ceremony. The nomination arrives shortly after one of the show’s most talked-about seasons. Season 10 was not short on surprises. Amanda Batula and West Wilson revealed they had been dating behind the scenes. The announcement came after months of keeping their relationship private from viewers and many of their fellow cast members. The romance created more than just headlines. It also complicated several friendships inside the house, particularly because Wilson had previously shared a romantic history with Ciara Miller.

A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson from 'Summer House' Reunion. (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Throughout Season 10, viewers watched Miller stand firmly beside Batula during difficult moments in her marriage with Kyle Cooke. That made the dating reveal even more surprising. Adding to the awkward situation, the season also showed Wilson flirting with Miller during the summer, leaving the impression that the pair could be heading toward another chance together. Instead, months later, Wilson entered a relationship with Batula, creating one of the biggest twists of the season after filming had wrapped. Meanwhile, Season 10 featured a large cast that included Batula, Cooke, Miller, Wilson, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor, and Ben Waddell.

Ben Waddell and Sabrina Belle in a mirror selfie (Image Source: Instagram | @bwadd)

The Emmy recognition comes at a time when the show is also preparing for another major transition. Several familiar faces will not be returning when ‘Summer House’ heads into Season 11. Batula and Wilson have both confirmed their departures, ending their time on the Bravo series following the headlines surrounding their relationship. Waddell and his girlfriend Sabrina Belle will also be leaving before the next season begins. Cast shakeups have never been unusual for ‘Summer House’, but losing two regulars at once will naturally change the chemistry inside the house. Bravo has not yet announced who will replace the departing stars, leaving plenty of room for speculation as production begins on the next season in the Hamptons.