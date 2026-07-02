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‘Frozen’ fan favorite joins Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel — all we know so far

Warner Bros. has added another familiar face to its ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel, but details about his mysterious role are still under lock and key.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Bradley Cooper at the Actors Awards and Margot Robbie in a still from 'Barbie' (Cover Image Source: (L) FilmMagic (R) LuckyChap Entertainment)
Bradley Cooper at the Actors Awards and Margot Robbie in a still from 'Barbie' (Cover Image Source: (L) FilmMagic (R) LuckyChap Entertainment)

The cast of Warner Bros.’ upcoming ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel just got even bigger. Josh Gad has officially signed on for the anticipated heist movie, according to Variety. He became the latest actor to board the project led by Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. While the studio has yet to make a formal announcement, sources told the outlet that Gad will play a key part in the film, though exactly who he is portraying remains a closely guarded secret. Like much of the movie itself, details surrounding Gad’s character are being kept under wraps. All that has been revealed so far is that he will have an important place in the story. Best known for bringing Olaf to life in the ‘Frozen’ franchise, Gad has also voiced Chuck in ‘The Angry Birds’ animated films.

Robbie and Cooper are leading the film both in front of and behind the camera. Cooper has written the screenplay and is directing the movie, while Robbie stars alongside him. The pair is also producing the project, with Robbie’s LuckyChap banner joining the production team. Over the past several weeks, Warner Bros. has continued adding recognizable names to the lineup. Academy Award nominee Wagner Moura has already been confirmed to play the film’s primary villain, while Oscar-nominated actress Monica Barbaro has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Although fans are still waiting for a full synopsis, Robbie offered one of the biggest hints yet during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation earlier this year.

Introducing the project, Robbie revealed that the story travels back decades before Danny Ocean became the mastermind audiences first met in the franchise. According to Robbie, “Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents.” She also confirmed that: “You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.” Beyond that setup, Warner Bros. has stayed remarkably quiet. Furthermore, the producing team includes Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Milan Popelka and Robbie herself on behalf of LuckyChap. Behind the scenes, the project also features an extensive group of executive producers, including McNamara, Bronte Payne, Bobby Wilhelm, Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Lee Isaac Chung, Ashley Jay Sandberg, Gary Ross and Olivia Milch.

The screenplay is based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell. Earlier versions of the script were written by Carrie Solomon before Cooper took over screenplay duties for the current production. Interestingly, the studio has already locked in a theatrical release date of June 25, 2027, giving audiences something concrete to circle on the calendar even if many questions remain unanswered. As production moves closer, additional casting announcements are expected, and more story information will likely emerge in the months ahead. Until then, Warner Bros. appears happy to let speculation do some of the heavy lifting.

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