Britani Bateman’s over-the-top drama on ‘RHOSLC’ sparks rumors she's a plant

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has been drawing attention for her dramatic behaviour

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Britani Bateman has consistently made headlines since joining the Bravo show. Whether it's stirring up drama by addressing hot topics or drawing attention to herself with bold moves, like standing on a chair, Britani’s presence has certainly kept her in the spotlight

One notable scene involves Jared Osmond crashing Angie Katsanevas’s party, a moment that was reportedly planted. Jared himself admitted he didn’t know why he was told to show up at Angie and Shawn Trujillo's party. It seems that only Britani and the production team were aware of Jared's appearance. Another instance was when Britani brought up Mary Cosby's “problems” at Meredith Marks' dinner, right before the dramatic Mary and her son Robert Jr. scene aired. Additionally, Britani shared pictures of herself with Donny Osmond at his Vegas show, which many saw as simple advertising.

These instances suggest that Britani may be a plant, intentionally placed in the cast to stir drama. This could explain her frequent feuds with fellow cast members and her exaggerated emotional outbursts, often turning the focus onto herself. Interestingly, Britani has a background as a Broadway performer, which might explain her flair for drama and need for attention. Overall, these signs point to her addition likely being a production decision designed to spark more drama.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman has been involved in several feuds since her Bravo debut (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman is an accoladed actress

According to her Bravo bio, Britani is an acclaimed actress, model, and singer. Despite these impressive accomplishments, the 'RHOSLC' star avoids mentioning any of them during her time on the show. It's noticeable how the housewives love talking about their achievements and talents, but for some reason, Britani chooses not to highlight hers. This could be a deliberate choice to deflect attention from her potential role as a production plant on the show.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Britani Bateman is an acclaimed actress (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman stirs up drama with Bronwyn Newport

Since her debut on 'RHOSLC' Season 5, Britani was one of the first to stir up drama with Bronwyn Newport. When Bronwyn joined the cast, rumors circulated that she married Todd Bradley for his money. Britani brought up the topic to the Bravo newcomer, addressing the rumors everyone was talking about. Understandably, Bronwyn was defensive about the comment and took the opportunity to explain the details of their marriage. During the conversation, she also revealed that she and Todd do not have a prenup.

'RHOSLC' newbie Britani Bateman calls Bronwyn Newport a gold digger (Bravo)

What is the "Winegate" drama between Angie Katsanevas and Britani Bateman?

The "Winegate" drama erupted between Angie Katsanevas and Britani Bateman on the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5, Episode 10, after Angie brought a bottle of wine to a Mormon event at Britani's (Mormon) household. Since Mormons typically don't drink, Angie's action was frowned upon. However, it seems she may not have known the rules, as Britani does drink.