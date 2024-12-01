Lawsuit reveals the extent of scam that ensnared 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby and cost her millions

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Mary Cosby currently resides in her 20,000 sq Utah home. She shares the place with her son, Robert Cosby Jr, and his wife, Alexiana Cosby. However, Mary has recently encountered legal trouble, filing a lawsuit against her financial experts, Annie L. Johnson, and Shawn Turner, for forgery. The duo handled the financial transactions of Mary, her husband, Rober Cosby Sr, and their Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

Annie and Shawn have been accused of stealing millions from Mary and the Church throughout the years and now they have been sued for nearly $6.3 million. They were also accused of using the Church's funds for personal use. According to the reports, Annie and Shawn forged Rober Sr's signature and took $99,217 as a mortgage for the east of Ensign Peak property in 2008. The lawsuit also alleges that Johnson threatened a notary public to notarize the forged signature. Additionally, Mary has reportedly issued a foreclosure notice to Annie and Shawn, demanding they fulfill the mortgage or risk losing the property to her. The reports also accused Annie of transferring "sacred tithes and offerings" from Mary's Church's devotee to herself, to pay her American Express bill and other personal expenses. The officials obtained a ledger in Annie's handwriting that revealed that $90,670.32 was paid to her.

Does 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby run a cult-like church?

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby has faced accusations of running a cult-like church, Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. She famously ditched the reunion of Bravo show's Season 2 and took a brief hiatus after the shocking accusation swirled around the internet. She notably skipped filming to avoid questions about her church being labeled a cult, as well as to address 'racially offensive remarks' she made during the season. Mary notably inherited the place and became the First Lady after marrying her grandmother's second husband.

However, Mary's estranged mother has claimed in multiple interviews that she and Robert's church have been a cult. She also accused Mary of being a "victim" of her husband's alleged acts. The church has been reportedly closed because of the backlash and accusations Mary had received. Meanwhile, the Church's website claimed it had closed down due to Covid-19.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son's legal drama doubles her trouble

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby has found herself making more court appearances than she ever anticipated. While she is determined to take everything back from her former employees, her trouble has been doubled because of her son. Mary's son, Robert Cosby Jr, was arrested for DUI after failing to follow traffic laws and discarding a case of beer cans into a dumpster.

After previously denying alcohol consumption, he has recently confessed that he took oxycontin, and Xanax, and smoked marijuana. He has failed to appear in court but notably attended the November 21 hearing. The Bravo show star's son has notably entered an inpatient treatment facility in California in August.