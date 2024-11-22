‘RHOSLC’ star Angie Katsanevas opens up about growing up with an alcoholic parent

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas shares a very close and meaningful relationship with her father

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' alum Angie Katsanevas is opening up about her childhood trauma! On Thursday, November 21, the Bravo housewife took to her Instagram page and spoke about the difficult moments from her childhood. She also opened up about her relationships with her father, Leonidas Katsanevas, and her mother, Georgia Katsanevas. Angie began by writing, "I am humbled and grateful for all the beautiful messages of love and support I received after last nights episode. I never thought being on a reality tv show would force me to shine the light on the shadows."

The reality TV star further added, "Having this difficult conversations with my Dad and remembering painful moments and feelings from childhood helped me realize I am still angry, hurt and holding onto feelings. I was afraid to cry in front of my sweet Dad and felt saying anything negative about my Mom was disrespecting the memory of the person who brought me onto this earth." She continued, "Trying to understand alcoholism and my mom as an adult and not out of the eyes of a little girl in despair is something I’m still working towards. As a woman and mother I’m working towards giving her grace and seeking forgiveness."

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas details her childhood trauma (Instagram/@angiekatsanevas)

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas 'never fully understood her mom'

In a lengthy Instagram post, Angie Katsanevas, a former 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star, also revealed that she never really got to understand her mother's side of the story.

"Her story hasn’t been told and I’ll never fully understand her now that I’ve lost her. The true loss would be if I didn’t transform hardships into light and something meaningful. Even though My Mom is no longer here both her and my dad made me the mother I am today," she penned.

Angie went on to say, "A loving helicopter mom who has made another little human feel safe seen happy and loved. Maybe there is a happy ending to my story after all. And as the song says I’ve got Georgia on my mind💜In loving memory of Georgia Katsanevas✝️."

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas 'never fully understood her mom' (Instagram/@angiekatsanevas)

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas was 'deeply affected by her mom's alcoholism'

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas offered a token of thanks to the Bravo network for giving her a platform to share her life story, saying, "I want to thank everyone at Bravo @bravotv @bravoandy and the amazing production team who handled my dad and I with so much respect tenderness and care as we shared our story."

"My Mom also gave me a gift…six amazing loving siblings she brought into this world during her time here. Thank you Mom. Sending love to anyone who has been hurt or affected by alcoholism. I see you, I feel you and I know you see me. Thank you🙏🏼 #RHOSLC," she concluded.

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas was deeply affected by her mother's alcoholism (Instagram/@angiekatsanevas)

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas was raised by her father

In June 2023, Angie Katsanevas shared a beautiful tribute for her father on the occasion of Father's Day on her Instagram page. Then, she revealed that her father raised her and all her six siblings by himself.

"As a girl raised by my father I understand the significance my Dads influence had in my life. I learned from his hardships and hard work. I learned how to be a Mother from my Father who wore both hats raising seven kids. I am grateful to have married a strong man who shared the same values, love, and commitment for family as my Dad," she shared.