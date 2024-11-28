'RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah’s husband Sharrieff in hot water over alleged kiss with Monica Garcia

Heather Gay claims in her memoir that 'RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff, attempted to kiss Monica Garcia before she was cast on the show

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' alum Jen Shah's husband Sharrieff aka Coach Shah has recently sparked controversy after being accused of trying to kiss Monica Garcia. Heather Gay has recently made a shocking revelation in her upcoming memoir, 'Good Time Girl', set to be released on Tuesday, December 3.

An excerpt from her memoir was recently released by Us Weekly, in which Heather claimed that Sharrieff had attempted to kiss Monica before she was cast on the show. Monica previously used to work for Jen. However, Heather revealed in her book that Monica told her Sharrieff attempted to kiss her in a gas station parking lot, adding that Monica "pushed him off." The Bravo star further accused in her excerpt that Monica had allegedly been "pining" for Sharrieff "from the moment she met him, and this was one of her absurd fantasies." However, both Monica and Sharrieff have responded to Heather's accusation, insisting that nothing happened between them.

'RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah's husband Sharrieff was accused of kissing Monica Garcia (Instagram/@therealjenshah)

'RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah's husband Sharrieff slams Monica Garcia for spreading rumors

'RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah's husband Sharrieff has recently called out Monica Garcia for spreading false kissing rumors. Representatives for the Shah family have released an official statement through People and slammed any attempt to form a romantic relationship claiming that Monica has a history of spreading rumors. The statement reads, "We categorically deny Heather Gay and Monica's statements."

The statement added, "Coach Shah has never had or attempted to have a romantic relationship with Monica at any time." The statement also revealed that both Shahs have ignored Monica and other Bravo stars' continuous attempts to use them for the storyline. The representatives also provided an update on Jen, stating that she has remained consistent in her journey of positive rehabilitation. They added that she "will not entertain frivolous narratives from those seeking a rise from her or her family."

Jen Shah's husband Sharrieff slams Monica Garcia for spreading rumors (Instagram/@therealjenshah)

'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia slams Heather Gay for fake accusations

Soon after Heather Gay released the excerpt, Monica Garcia released a statement responding to the accusations. She told the outlet that Heather's accusations were false and that Heather had been desperately trying to tarnish the reputations of both families. She claimed that Heather had nothing else to write in her book, so she used the false storyline. Monica further claimed, "The lies told about me by Heather continue to reach new lows and the only fantasies happening here are the ones she’s concocting in her book."

She also addressed the rumor, clarifying that she never had any romantic or physical relationship with Sharrieff Shah. She further called out Heather for 'carelessly' writing 'untrue and damaging allegations in permanent ink' just for financial gain. The Bravo show alum took a dig at Heather and said, "There is a reason why [former Housewives producer] Carlos King dubbed Heather Gay the most dangerous housewife."

'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia slams Heather Gay for making false accusations (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

Will Jen Shah ever return to 'RHOSLC' franchise?

Jen Shah had to leave the 'RHOSLC' franchise following her March 2021 arrest. She was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Jen reportedly was part of a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly people and other vulnerable individuals. Jen Shah was known for stirring explosive drama on RHOSLC, and the franchise experienced a downturn after her exit until Monica Garcia joined the cast.

However, Monica was fired from the franchise after it was revealed that she was behind a social media account that had exposed Jen Shah and used to troll the other housewives. Since then, the Bravo stars along with Andy Cohen have agreed that they would rather work with Jen than Monica. Andy has also reflected on the possibility of Jen's return during Bravo Fan Fest claiming that the topic is off the table because the former star is currently incarcerated.