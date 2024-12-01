‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz lends support to RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby amid family crisis

'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Schwartz is showing his support for Mary Cosby and her family during this difficult time! Tom recently shared his thoughts on Mary's son, Robert Jr's drug addiction by commenting on a video of the mother-son duo, saying "So much heart. Anyone who has had friends and family or experienced this firsthand knows this feeling well-the numbness/ detachment."

'RHOSLC' Season 5, Episode 9 which aired on November 27, Mary was seen becoming emotional as she spoke about her son Robert Jr's addiction. Robert confessed to Mary that he had taken a Xanax after staying up all night. “So were you just gonna sleep through the day? Just sleep your whole day away?” Mary asked to which Robert replied, "No, I just took half to just chill me out, and then I took an Adderall to balance out the Xanax." An emotional Mary questioned her son, "Are you unhappy?" and he responded by saying, "Sometimes, I feel like, I don't know, just life is like this chicken without seasoning,” he explained. “But when I get high, it's like seasoning.”

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Schwartz lends support to Mary Cosby (Instagram/@_twschwa)

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son Robert Jr Cosby began taking drugs at the age of 16

During the recent episode of 'RHOSLC' Season 5, Mary Cosby's son Robert Jr Cosby opened up about his drug addiction. Robert shared with his mother that he first took Xanax, a prescription medication used to treat anxiety, at the young age of 16. Back then, a friend gave Robert Xanax at a birthday party.

“Then I was like, ‘I like this.' I started buying it. Then I started doing Xanax with acid, and then Molly with Xanax, because I really like Xanax, so I mixed it with everything, Xanax and cocaine," he further added.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Robert Cosby is Mary Cosby's only son (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby 'feels disappointed' with herself

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby was in a puddle of tears after learning about her son Robert Jr Cosby's drug addiction. She assured him that she wouldn't judge him for opening up and expressing his struggles.

“I can help you. I can try to help you, but you have to help yourself, because I'm not gonna support it. I'm not. You know I'm not. Do you accept it's a problem, that you're having a problem?” she urged.

“I just feel very disappointed with myself. I feel like I let him down somewhere. I'm very aware, and I do know that Robert did smoke weed. I do know he would eat edibles, but yet I just trusted him in my mind, thinking that's where he would stop. And I was clearly wrong. I mean, clearly wrong. I missed the mark," she shared in a private confessional.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby 'feels disappointed' with herself (Youtube/Bravo)

Is Mary Cosby's son Robert Jr ok now?

While appearing in an episode of Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in November 2024, Mary Cosby shared an update on her son Robert Jr Cosby's recovery. "Robert is steady. He's steady, which for me is healthy, and he's doing good," she said.

"He's working on himself]on telling lies. He's working on himself being honest with me and not trying to deceive me. And that right there I think those little changes has bettered our relationship because, you know, that's more trust, more love, and loving me in the right way, not taking advantage of Mom because I'm weak to him and he knows it," she added.