'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son Robert is trapped in a vicious cycle of despair as his past still haunts

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Robert Cosby Jr is married to Alexiana

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 recently gave a glimpse into the troubling life of Robert Cosby Jr, Mary Cosby's son. Robert entered rehab over the summer after testing positive for a dangerous combination of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

His past struggles were further complicated by a DUI arrest, which prompted him to begin an inpatient treatment program aimed at turning his life around. However, the latest episode painted a stark picture of his living situation. Robert was shown back at home with Mary, seemingly trapped in a cycle of distress. Without a job and feeling lost, he resorted to asking his mother for money, revealing a troubling dependence that highlighted his ongoing challenges.

Robert's isolation was evident; he remained confined to his room, away from the outside world and any positive influences. Robert desperately needs not just financial support but a meaningful job and a network of good companies to help him break free from this downward spiral. Engaging with the world beyond his room could provide him with the purpose and motivation he requires to reclaim his life. Without these crucial changes, he risks further self-destruction, leaving viewers to wonder if he can find a path to recovery and renewal.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Mary Cosby's son Robert Cosby Jr (@bravo)

Mary Cosby was left devastated after Robert Cosby Jr's revelation

In 'RHOSLC' Season 5, a deeply emotional moment unfolded when Mary Cosby broke down in tears following her son Robert Cosby Jr's revelation about his struggles with substance use. For months, Mary had been consumed with concern for Robert, sensing that something was amiss but feeling powerless to help him.

However, Robert's candid admission struck her like a thunderbolt, leaving her devastated and heartbroken. In the poignant trailer, Mary's anguish was palpable as she confronted her worst fears and said, "You know how that would kill me. If something ever happened to you."

Mary Cosby is worried about her son (@bravo)

Is 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son Robert Jr still married?

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son Robert Jr is married to Alexiana, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in 2022. He initially kept his marriage under wraps, only confirming it when Mary confronted him about the rumors. The couple is now living with Mary, adding a new layer of complexity to their family dynamic as they navigate life together under one roof.

'RHOSLC' Mary Cosby's son Robert Cosby Jr is still married (Instagram/@mary_m_cosby)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.