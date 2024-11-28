'RHOSLC': Why Britani Bateman should not return for next season of Bravo show

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman is Heather Gay's friend

Britani Bateman made her debut on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 but it seems like it should also be her final season. Despite joining as Heather Gay's friend, Britani hasn't managed to carve out a substantial storyline, and the OG star also seemingly avoids her. The Bravo show's newbie's screen time mostly revolves around her toxic relationship with Jared Osmond.

Additionally, Britani and Jared's relationship drama seemed to annoy the viewers. The current Bravo show cast members are more than capable of stirring up explosive drama and delivering fun moments without Britani's presence. The viewers even miss Britani's absence proving that her role is more like a filler than a key part of the show's dynamic.

On the contrary, the other recent additions, Mary Cosby and Bronwyn Newport, have managed to captivate the viewers with more compelling storylines. The duo has quickly become a likable presence, contributing to the show's drama while forming meaningful connections with the other cast members. Britani's time on the Bravo show seemingly lacked the required spark to keep her around for the future season.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman (Bravo)

Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond have been in an on-again, off-again relationship

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman seemingly couldn't stay away from 'toxic' Jared Osmond and has again reunited with him. The Bravo show star admitted in the recent episode that the duo were on a break and found their way back to each other. She also claimed that she had been dating other guys when she was on break.

Meanwhile, Jared was also supposedly DMing Mary Cosby and other women while being in a relationship with Britani. Jared and Britani attended Meredith Marks' pre-bat mitzvah party together and made their reconciliation official. Additionally, Jared has recently slammed the franchise for giving him a bad edit after he received backlash for allegedly cheating on Britani.

Britani Bateman reunites her relationship with Jared Osmond (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay regrets introducing Britani Bateman to her group

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay has recently shared her regrets about introducing Britani Bateman to her Bravo show group. During the previous episode, Britani arrived late at Mary Cosby‘s breakfast party and desperately tried to grab attention from her co-stars. Additionally, she lashed out at Angie Katsanevas for giving the practicing Mormon a bottle of wine at her prayer night. During the After Show, Heather questioned Britani's intention and said, "You know when you invite a friend to the group and then you start regretting inviting a friend to the group? This was my moment."

She further claimed that Britani does drink and slammed her for publicly shaming Angie for her generosity. Britani has continuously shown her two-face in front of the group. She thanked Angie for the drink in the text and claimed that she and Jared Osmond had enjoyed it. However, she had a totally different story in front of the group and it was totally inappropriate to criticize Angie for her gift.

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay regrets introducing Britani Bateman to her group (Bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.