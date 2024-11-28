'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's son gets real about his demons

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 viewers have recently witnessed a very raw moment between Mary Cosby and Robert Jr., as she had a real conversation with her son about his substance abuse for a very long time. Her frustration with her son's situation was noticeable and was also affecting her friendship.

However, Mary has recently shared an update on Robert Jr claiming that he is currently in a better place and has been continuously working on himself. He is steady and trying to get even better while living with his beloved mother in their Salt Lake City home. Robert Jr admitted to taking Xanax during the latest episode of the Bravo show. He also seemed to be high when the camera was rolling.

He got vulnerable about his substance abuse and claimed that it started with sticking to the natural stuff which soon changed when someone gave him Xanax at a party. He recalled, "I started buying it. Then, I started doing Xanax with Acid and then Molly with Xanax. I really like Xanax so I mix it with everything. Xanax and cocaine." He also reflected on his turning point when he started taking 10 doses of regular 30mg Oxys and still couldn't feel anything.

'RHOSLC' star Robert Jr has recently addressed his mental health struggles after his substance abuse confession. Mary Cosby has been worried about her son and asked if he was 'unhappy' when he claimed that he took Adderall to chill out and then Xanax to balance it out. However, Robert Jr explained that sometimes he feels like "life is just chicken unseasoned." He revealed that he has been struggling since he was 16 years old and also noted that when he got high he felt like it was adding seasoning to it.

The mother-son duo broke into tears as they tried to express concern and care for each other. Robert Jr also admitted that he "wanted to die" at one point in his life and Mary was the "only reason" he didn't commit suicide. He added, "I just felt like a stain. I just felt like this world wasn't for me."

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby was disappointed in herself for not giving preference to her son Robert Jr. She addressed his academic success till graduation and called him a 'perfect' child. She also claimed that when Robert set his mind to do something, he did it. She added, "He was, like, our prize. Very smart, very advanced. That's the Robert I know. That’s the Robert I’m trying to reach."

However, things have changed and Mary felt like she let him down somewhere. She thought that her son was only using marijuana and trusted him thinking he would stop. However, the Bravo show star was clearly wrong and definitely missed the mark.

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.