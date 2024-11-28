‘RHOSLC’ star Bronwyn Newport sabotages Heather Gay’s efforts to reunite the cast

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose invited their co-stars for outdoor camping, hoping that the bonfire and wine would help bridge the Bravo stars' differences. The duo wanted their co-stars to resolve their issues but it soon went off the rails, and the cause of the chaos? None other than Bronwyn Newport.

Bronwyn has been proving to be the ultimate pot-stirrer since her debut on the show. She seemingly loves drama which was clearly evident in the latest episode. While the Bravo stars hoped to unwind with drinks in hand, Bronwyn stirred the pot by resurfacing old comments, aiming to spark tension between Heather and Whitney. The cousins wanted to leave the past behind, but Bronwyn's meddling only reignited old feuds, this time with Lisa Barlow. The drama quickly spiraled into a mess of hurtful comments about each other, sabotaging the whole camping experience. The trip was intended to bring everyone closer, but it seemed that Bronwyn only drove them further apart.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport sabotaged Heather Gay's camp (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport threw Whitney Rose under the bus

'RHOSLC' stars' camping could have been a success if Bronwyn Newport had avoided stirring drama. She threw Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas under the bus after revealing their comments about Lisa. Whitney had previously expressed frustrations about Lisa not being a true friend.

Whitney had confided in Bronwyn, saying, "Lisa, unfortunately, is the type of person that hurts other people to make herself feel better. That has been my experience from Day One with Lisa." Offended by Bronwyn's actions, Whitney responded, claiming she had been trying to give her a chance, but added, "If you're going to throw us under the bus, we’re going to back it up and run you over."

'RHOSLC' stars' camping could have been a success if Bronwyn Newport had avoided stirring drama (Bravo)

Did Lisa Barlow recommend Bronwyn Newport for 'RHOSLC'?

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport made her debut as Lisa Barlow's friend and the OG has recently claimed that she has recommended the newbie for Season 2 as well, but it didn’t work out. Lisa and Bronwyn have been longtime friends but the Bravo show drama has torn them apart. Bronwyn has slammed Lisa on social media over her recommendation comment accusing her of writing "historical fiction." The Bravo show newbie claimed, "I love historical fiction story hour with Lisa! Should be its own segment!"

She appreciated Lisa for recommending her and also claimed that she had talked to Bravo previously. Bronwyn further revealed that her Season 2 didn't work out because she was busy supporting Lisa at her son's Fresh Wolf and Utah Foster Care event, where she was there for both Lisa and the children in Utah's foster care system. The newbie added, "You'd think you'd remember when a friend and her husband supported you and your boys, and not try and paint it now as some failure to launch."

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport made her debut as Lisa Barlow's friend (Bravo)

