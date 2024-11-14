'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley's 'red flag' vibe floods show

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley chimed in her feud

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley has recently set off some serious red flags after he lost his control over unnecessary drama. Bronwyn has a dramatic feud with Lisa Barlow during Palm Springs and he just escalated the drama.

Despite Bronwyn's request to not fuel the drama, Todd went straight to Lisa's husband, John Barlow, and asked him to pack and leave the place or tell Lisa to stop feuding with Bronwyn. Todd's attempt to defend Bronwyn might have been with good intentions, but how he reacted to the whole matter was far from graceful.

Instead of meddling in the matter, he took a rude and disrespectful way and escalated the drama by bluntly telling his guests to leave. However, Todd's inability to keep his composure in the face of chaos has raised eyebrows, fueling questions that he is not as calm as Bronwyn has portrayed. He also seemed to be very controlling of his wife which seemed to be the biggest red flag.

Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport celebrates her eighth wedding anniversary

Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley met while working in the same office and instantly sparked romance. The couple exchanged vows in 2016 in front of her close friends and blended family. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary and Bronwyn paid a sweet tribute to her husband. She has recently called her Todd a 'phenomenal husband' and the 'best partner'.

Bronwyn added, "He's loving, wise, funny, intelligent, encouraging and so supportive! He's generous, a good sport, the best storyteller, an inspiration and pioneer in his career, the best puppy papa/stepdad and father, and one of the most thoughtful men I know!" However, Todd notably keeps Bronwyn on her toes and pushes her to do better. The couple has shared multiple laughs, romantic trips, wedding ceremonies, family vacations, red-carpet date nights, and more memorable moments throughout their decade-long romance.

Bronwyn looks forward to making more adventurous memories with her husband. Bronwyn and Todd don't have their own child but they treat their stepkids like their own. Bronwyn has a daughter, Gwen, from her previous relationship while Todd has two older sons from a previous marriage.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport celebrates her eighth wedding anniversary (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's prenup decision stirs drama

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport has been accused of being a gold-digger. However, Bronwyn has recently tried to defend herself and addressed her prenup rumors. She claimed that she would not have access to most of her husband's stuff if she decided to divorce him.

Bronwyn further claimed that she and Todd have been in a real relationship that includes a physical and mental attraction, as well as the best friendship. She added, "I wouldn't take Todd to the cleaners, which is why we don’t have a prenup."

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Bronwyn Newport doesn't have a prenup (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.