Jared Osmond fights back in ‘RHOSLC’ scandal, leaks DMs to clear the air

Jared Osmond has been accused of messaging multiple women

Jared Osmond, who is embroiled in a controversy on 'RHOSLC', recently released private text messages in an effort to clear the air concerning accusations of inappropriate behavior. Jared faces accusations that he slid into the DMs of Mary Cosby, supposedly with sexual interest.

In an attempt to clear his name, Jared posted messages he and Mary Cosby had exchanged, where they talked about their friendship and spiritual connection. The texts were respectful and platonic, as Jared referred to her as a "sweet and wonderful woman," underlining that their bond was that of "solid friends." He mentioned that when he heard her pray, he felt an instant spiritual connection.

One message sent by Mary read, "Hi Jared! It's Mary Cosby. How are you? I just wanted you to know, I'm blessed to know you and have met a great friend! Please don't believe the lies Bronwyn has said about you and me. I respect you, I appreciate you, and I know we are friends. Thank you!" Jared wrote in response, "Oh, my sweet friend, Mary! I do not believe any of that drama that came from Bronwyn. As a matter of fact, at that dinner that I went to, I defended you. I think you are a sweet and wonderful woman. I told everybody how I felt after listening to you pray. I was immediately connected to you as a daughter of God. You and I, for sure, are in a good space.

These texts are being released as a way for Jared to prove that nothing sexual or untoward was said between them, which some fans and cast members alike, including Bronwyn, had suggested.

' RHOSLC’ star Britani Bateman broke up with Jared Osmond after finding ‘shady stuff’

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman revealed that she broke up with Jared Osmond after discovering "shady stuff" behind her back. She explained that Jared was on a dating app and refused to show her his phone. Lisa Barlow shared that she had spoken to Jared before the breakup, but didn't provide details on their conversation. "What was it this time He was on a dating app and wouldn't show me his phone," she said.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Jared Osmond and Britani Bateman have been in an on-and-off relationship (Bravo)



Jared Osmond accused ‘RHOSLC’ of giving him a bad edit

Jared Osmond, the nephew of Donny Osmond, called out 'RHOSLC' for negative editing and making him look like a villain. Following his appearance on the show, he received cruel messages from viewers, but Jared explained to his followers that his interactions with others, especially Britani Bateman, were manipulated in post-production.



He explained that a two-hour dinner was reduced to just a few minutes, thus portraying him as the one disinterested in her. Osmond also regretted appearing, stating he felt "thrown under the bus." Although they have broken up with each other, he still respects Britani but declined an invitation to the reunion, which he felt wouldn't add value.

Britani Bateman dated Jared Osmond (Instagram/@britanibateman)



Jared Osmond was also accused of DMing another woman while dating Britani Bateman

Shortly after a cheating scandal aired involving his direct messages with another woman, on-and-off boyfriend to 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Britani Bateman, Jared Osmond shared a super cryptic post to Instagram. He said in the post, "There are always two sides to everything," addressing how he has been portrayed on the show.



The drama involved Angie Katsanevas exposing DMs from Osmond, where he allegedly flirted with her brow girl while still seeing Bateman. However, despite the drama that came about, Osmond seemed unfazed, stating he chose to come on the show.