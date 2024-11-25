'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose stirs up more drama as she confesses to blocking Meredith Marks

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose addresses claims of blocking Meredith Marks on Instagram

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Whitney Rose is diving back into drama as she fires back at fellow co-star Meredith Marks's recent comment. During her appearance at Bravo Fan Fest on Saturday, November 23, Meredith shared a snarky update on her ongoing feud with Whitney.

In a post shared by Bravo, Meredith said, "I mean, somebody told me she blocked me on Instagram," adding, "I think mine and my entire family. I don't really know. I didn’t check it myself. I was told this, so I’m not 100 percent sure." She went on, "But supposedly there are multiple Marks blocked by her right now," referencing her three children and husband, Seth Marks. The post was captioned, "The ultimate diss."

The video quickly made waves online, catching Whitney's attention. She took to Twitter to address the claim, writing, "She is lying. I only blocked her to see if the excessive trolling would stop, and it did." Whitney added, "I still follow Seth and Brooks. Chloe and I never followed each other. She wishes this was a diss."

Whitney’s response seems more pointed than necessary, raising questions about her motives. While ignoring the comment might have defused the situation, it appears Whitney prefers to keep the feud alive. This ongoing conflict adds to Whitney's history of clashing with her 'RHOSLC' co-stars, leading some to believe that feuds are her main storyline.

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose keeps her ongoing feud with Meredith Marks alive (Instagram/@whitneywildrose)

Inside 'RHOSLC' stars Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose's bath bomb drama

Whitney and Meredith’s feud in 'RHOSLC' Season 5 traces back to the premiere episode at Lisa Barlow’s Valentine’s Day-inspired Besos party. During the event, Meredith confronted Whitney with a pointed question: “What is up with the bath bombs?”

Meredith, who owns a jewelry line similar to Whitney’s, elaborated, “You launched jewelry last year, you launched bath this year after I said I was doing it. What is your problem with me?” However, in a confessional, Whitney dismissed the accusation, insisting that both of them having bath bomb lines was purely a “coincidence.”

Keeping the feud alive, Meredith remarked during the Bravo Fan Fest that Whitney seemed to be copying her while emphasizing her love for bath bombs. "They're really cute, they're like a snowflake," she said. "And I'm obsessed with the bath, that's like, my favorite place to spend my time, it's like a part of my personality, it has been since the beginning, and I don't know why everyone wants to do what I do," she added. "It's weird."

'RHOSLC' Season 4 star Meredith Marks confronted Whintey Rose about her bath bombs business (Bravo)

Whitney Rose addresses the controversy surrounding her jewelry line

The tension between Meredith and Whitney on 'RHOSLC' escalated in episode 4 when Meredith allegedly shared with Heather Gay rumors about Whitney's jewelry line, PRISM, sourcing products from Alibaba.

In a confessional, Whitney addressed the accusations, saying, “There is a social media account that is accusing me of buying my jewelry from Alibaba, and that's not true. We buy from vendors, that's called 'commerce.' It's not like Meredith is out there in the ocean diving for her caviar.”

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose addresses claims about her jewelry line (Bravo)

Why are 'RHOSLC' stars Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose feuding?

The feud between Whitney and Lisa Barlow ignited during 'RHOSLC' season 5, episode 6. Whitney confronted Lisa, accusing her of feeding rumors to an Instagram account claiming her jewelry line was sourcing products from Alibaba. However, Lisa denied the claims. Despite Lisa's denial, Whitney later hinted in an interview that she still suspected Lisa was behind the rumor.